LEGO Star Wars Battles has been announced by the official Star Wars website. As the website describes it, LEGO Star Wars Battles is a mobile game that "combines competitive combat, character collecting, and tower building with the classic charm and humor of LEGO."

In this game, you'll be able to collect and then lead an army of LEGO Star Wars characters into real-time, PVP battles. These battles will be set in iconic locations from throughout the movies (such as the tropical planet, Scarif), and as such, will include some very familiar characters that we all know and love like Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker.

Players will need to build LEGO towers on the battlefield as strategically as possible in order to wage combat, defend, and even capture territory. No matter what you do, you'll have to be prepared to follow through to take territory from your enemies. After all, nothing is fair in war.

But if you're more of a collector than a fighter, you'll be pleased to know that there will be up to 40 different characters for you to collect, all of which you can upgrade and customize. And now you'll even be able to answer that age-old question on whether Yoda would win in a fight with Darth Vader.

LEGO Star Wars Battles will be available on iOS and Android in 2020.