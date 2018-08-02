One of my favorite things about the BlackBerry KEY2 I carry every day is the neat little magic trick that lets its keyboard double as a capacitive trackpad – and for the longest time I thought BlackBerry had the exclusive rights to that technology. Well, as it turns out, Lenovo has a keyboard that works just like it – except instead of a smartphone, it's a remote control for your PC. And instead of $650, it costs about $50.

The Lenovo 500 Multimedia Controller isn't all that new; our own Derek Kessler went hands-on with it at CES over a year ago. A series of delays led to my review model just arriving in the MrMobile studio last week – and it only took me about ten minutes of use to realize that, if I still had a roommate who kept a big gaming PC hooked up to the living room TV, I'd have already bought one of these.

If you have a media PC controlling your home theater or living room, or just want to see what a BlackBerry keyboard would look like if you broke it off a KEY2 and gave it a shot of steroids, check out the Lenovo 500 Multimedia Controller review above. And if you know of a better product that does the same job in about the same price range, drop it in the comments and maybe I'll take a look at it the next time I get back on the home-tech train!