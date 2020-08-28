With everything you can do on a tablet, sometimes you might never want to put it down. Luckily, this Gooseneck Tablet Stand from EasyAcc can do the job for you. Today it's on sale at Amazon for just $12.99, taking 50% off its current price there. Simply use code 3IODJ36O during checkout to score the savings. It's recently sold for $26 and it rarely drops far below $20.

Available in white only, this stand is made of magnalium alloy for a durable and sturdy, yet flexible arm that can twist into various viewing positions. It's suitable for devices from 4 to 10.6 inches wide, so you can fit pretty much any modern smartphone within its grasp from smaller devices like an iPhone SE to something super large like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. In fact, you can even use this mount to hold your Nintendo Switch console while you game using its Joy-Cons or hold your iPad, Kindle, or other tablet hands-free.

You can use tablet mounts like these almost anywhere thanks to their easy-to-install clamp bases. Clip it to your desk, nightstand, or kitchen counter; basically any surface up to around 3 inches in thickness. Anti-slip silicone grips keep it in place as you adjust the viewing angle and prevent it from leaving marks on your furniture, too. Your purchase is also backed by an 18-month warranty.

Be sure to grab one of these while they are still on sale so you can give your arms a break every now and then.

