This past June, Facebook made headlines with its announcement to launch its own cryptocurrency in the first half of 2020. The cryptocurrency is called "Libra," and it's governed by the Libra Association that's made up of a bunch of different companies.

The Libra Association initially had 28 founding members, but on October 4, it lost one of them, with PayPal announcing its departure from the group.

PayPal hasn't given an exact reason for this decision, but the company did offer the following statement to The Verge: