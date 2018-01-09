Today, minimalist audio tech company Libratone announced the latest addition to its line of sleek audio accessories at CES 2018 in Las Vegas. The new headphones, dubbed TRACK+, are featherlight, flexible, wireless, and feature adaptive adjustable noise cancellation, making them a perfect addition to your fitness routine or daily commute.

Design-wise, the headphones are understated and elegant — great for packing in a bag or placing in a pocket when not in use. And because of the headset's compact and flexible form factor, you won't have to mess with an irritating tangle of knotted cords and wires (or, you know, a missing headphone jack) when you're ready to whip them out to catch up on your favorite podcast or get pumped for a workout. The earbuds are also ergonomically designed and sweat-proof (with an IPX4 water-resistance rating), so they'll be comfortable enough to listen to for hours, no matter what you're up to.

The TRACK+ headphones also feature Libratone's industry-leading four levels of adaptive adjustable noise cancellation, which allows you to control how much outside noise you can hear at any given moment. If you need to stay alert while enjoying your tunes, TRACK+'s "Hush mode" uses the earphones' integrated mics to pick up the sound around you, letting you keep your earbuds in without needing to sacrifice your situational awareness. Sound-wise, TRACK+ maintains all the audio quality of Libratone's famed Q-Adapt earphones, which have been highly praised by many.

Uffe Kjems Hansen, Global Product Management Director for Libratone, shared how TRACK+ fulfills the company's ambitions in a statement: