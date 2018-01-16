When the character Jian Yang created his food-identification app, Not Hotdog, my first thought was, "wouldn't it be great if that were real, but actually worked to identify all food?" Well, it's real now, but not as a silly hotdog picker. Thanks to artificial intelligence and machine learning, food identification through image recognition is possible and Lifesum has added it as a premium feature in its diet and health tracking app.

Free - Download now

Why do I need food identifying image recognition?

If you've ever tried tracking your food and calorie intake via any kind of health and diet app, you'll know that there are times when it's difficult to track down exactly what you're eating. Apps like Lifesum, MyFitnessPal, and others have a massive database of content to help you look up your dinner, but then you have to figure out which, of the available options, fits your meal.

First, you have to find the protein, blackened salmon let's say. Then, you have to search for the starch, maybe some mashed potatoes with garlic. Again, you have to search for the vegetable dish. Each one has to be searched for and added individually. It becomes so time consuming that you really don't even want to go through the process. Eventually, you might just give up and stop tracking.

Imagine taking a picture of your plate, which has prime rib, fingerling potatoes, and asparagus with hollandaise sauce, and the app identifies all three items, including the sauce that tops the vegetable. All you have to do is tap the name of the food and it's added to your meal tracking. Simple, fast, and something that you want to show off to your friends.

The image recognition tool that comes with the premium subscription to Lifesum does just that. Take a picture of your plate and it will identify everything on it so you can quickly add your meal. No fussing about, searching for each food item.

How is this even possible?