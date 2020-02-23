If you have any hopes of climbing the corporate ladder, you need to continuously beef up your skillset. And even if you're happy where you are professionally, acquiring new skills can land you a bigger paycheck, a promotion, or even lead you to your dream job. Luckily, you don't have to go back to school to strengthen your resume. You can pick up new skills with a subscription to Whizlabs, a leading online training provider that offers courses on just about anything.
A pioneer in the online learning business, Whizlabs is the go-to teacher of hotshot companies, including Accenture, Bloomberg, Capgemini, Cisco, Deloitte, and Infosys. They provide courses in various disciplines such as Cloud Computing, Java, Big Data, Project Management, Agile, Linux, CCNA, and Digital Marketing, all of which could be useful in a slew of industries, not to mention would look good in your CV. In some courses, you can even get certifications that you can use to validate and demonstrate your newly-minted skills.
All courses in Whizlab's massive repertoire are taught by subject-matter experts and certified professionals. Lessons are also regularly updated, and you can access them at your own pace, and at your own time. No wonder 3 million professionals have sought the help of Whizlabs to boost their career and grow in their respective fields.
Usually retailing for $4,499, lifetime membership to Whizlabs is now on sale for $59. That's a savings of a whopping 98 percent.
See Deal
Prices are subject to change.
SENA Wallet Book Case beautifully protects your iPhone and valuables
This gorgeous case holds your iPhone as well as up to three cards plus cash securely.
'App Store Confidential' is in number one spot on Amazon thanks to Apple
The controversial "App Store Confidential" book is now the number one bestseller on Amazon. All because Apple is trying to get it banned.
AirPods Pro Lite rumors just won't go away with mid-2020 launch suggested
If AirPods and AirPods Pro aren't right for you, what about AirPods Pro Lite? A new report suggests a mid-2020 launch window.
Looking for a new controller for your Switch? Look no further!
If you want a more conventional gaming controller for your Switch and don't want to spend more on the Pro Controller, you do have other options. Here are my favorite third-party controllers for Nintendo Switch.