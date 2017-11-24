Black Friday is here, which means there's no shortage of incredible deals around the web. To help you along, we've rounded up the top deals from iMore Digital Offers, available at exclusive Black Friday prices today. Check them out below.

10. Zoolz Cloud Storage: Lifetime of 1TB Instant Vault and 1TB of Cold Storage

Retail: $3600 | Normally: $49.99 | Black Friday: $36.99

Data loss is never fun. This deal gets you 2TB total cloud storage for life, which is more than most people would likely ever need. Grab it today for just $36.99, over 90% off its retail value.

See at iMore Digital Offers

9. FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds

Retail: $119.95 | Normally: $29.95 | Black Friday: $23.95

There's no shortage of headphone deals today, but the FRESHeBUDS Pro are a trusted addition to any audiophiles arsenal. Get a pair today for just $24.

See at iMore Digital Offers

8. MIM Hybrid Smart Watches

Retail: $99 | Normally: $49 | Black Friday: $43.99

These attractive watches track your activity like a fitness band, but also notify you of incoming notifications, and even let you take hands-free pictures with your smartphone. They also boast a 730 day batter life. Grab one today for just $43.99, over half off retail value.

See at iMore Digital Offers

7. The Black Friday Mac Bundle, feat. PDF Expert and Roxio Toast Titanium

Retail: $492 | Normally: $39 | Today: $29.99

If you're a big time Mac enthusiast, this might just be the holiday present you've been looking for. The Black Friday Mac Bundle includes eight killer apps, including PDF Expert 2.2, Roxio Toast 16 Titanium, and Flux7. Get the full bundle today for just $29.99, saving over 90%.

See at iMore Digital Offers

6. The Definitive iOS 11 Developer Bundle

Retail: $1224 | Normally: $49 | Today: $12.25 (w/ code BFRIDAY75 at checkout).

If you've ever wanted to learn iOS 11 development, this is the most comprehensive training resource you'll find. It includes over 120 hours of in-depth instruction in all aspects of iOS 11 app building. It's normally over $1200, but you can get it for a crazy Black Friday price of just $12.25 today with code BFRIDAY75 at checkout.

See at iMore Digital Offers

5. VPNSecure: Lifetime Subscription

Retail: $450 | Normally: $39.99 | Black Friday: $31.99 (w/ code BFRIDAY20 at checkout)

If you want to keep your browsing history and personal data private, a VPN is essential. Unlike other VPN services that claim to not log your activity, VPNSecure proudly assures that ZERO logs are recorded. You can get a lifetime of their service today for just $31.99 when you enter code BFRIDAY20 at checkout.

See at iMore Digital Offers

4. uTalk Language Education: Lifetime Subscription

Retail: $65 | Normally: $20 | Black Friday: $10

If you've ever wanted to learn a new language, uTalk offers comprehensive instruction in over 130 languages that you can take any time, anywhere. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to the language for your choice for just $10.

See at iMore Digital Offers

3. UltraBright 500-Lumen Tactical Military Flashlight: 2-Pack

Retail: $100 | Normally: $29.99 | Black Friday: $12.99

A trusted flashlight is an essential household item for just about anyone. Powered with 500 lumens and an adjustable zoom that provides up to one mile of range, these elite flashlights will help you find your way through any dark place. Get a two-pack today for just $12.99, saving over 85%.

See at iMore Digital Offers

2. 1080p HD Waterproof WiFi Wireless Endoscopic Camera

Retail: $99.99 | Normally: $39.99 | Black Friday: $31.99 w/ code BFRIDAY20 at checkout

With an 8-way adjustable LED, this waterproof, 1080p HD camera can slip into the tight or dark spaces or fingers or eyes can't and send a feed right back to any device you're using via WiFi. Grab this useful household tool today for just $31.99 w/ code BFRIDAY20 at checkout.

See at iMore Digital Offers

1. Hover 4K Camera Passport Self-Flying Camera Drone

Retail: $499.99 | Black Friday: $349.99

The Hover Camera Passport is your personal, self-flying photographer, loaded with incredibly forward-thinking tech allowing you to put the drone in the air and go about your business as its facial recognition and automatic features keep it on your tail to document your journey. It's rarely discounted, so grab one today for $350 while you can.

See at iMore Digital Offers