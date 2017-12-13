Yes, practical is great, but when it can be married with a funky flair for style, fun, and just plain cool, that's where a piece of tech shines. If you have an iPhone or iPad, then you absolutely need a Lightning cable (unless you have a wireless charging-capable iPhone). The standard cable is fine, but why not have some fun with it?

Illuminate your charging experience for $12 Learn more

The Glowing iOS Lightning Charging Cable is your way to funkify your setup. It's 2.6 feet long, comes in black, white, and blue, and is only $12 at iMore Digital Offers, a savings of 40%. And when you use code GREEN20 at checkout, you can take off an additional 20%.

What's really cool is that you can actually see the changes in current as the light ebbs and flows with the tide of electricity. If you're tired of boring Lightning to USB cables, then check out the Glowing iOS Lightning Charging Cable. Grab yours starting at $12 at iMore Digital Offers and use code GREEN20 to save an additional 20%. Also be sure to check out the iShell Cable Organizer to help prevent all those annoying tangles!