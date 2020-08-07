Home Depot has the Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter Kit on sale for $139. That's a crazy low price since the same kit goes for $200 at other retailers like Best Buy and Target. We have never seen it go this low before with previous deals only dropping it as low as $159.

Pretty Colors Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter Kit Includes nine modular light squares you can place however you see fit. They respond to touch so you can control them easily or even play games with the lights. Use voice controls, the free app, or the physical controller. Includes mounting tape. $139.00 $200.00 $61 off See at Home Depot

The kit comes with nine modular light squares you can place in a near endless combination of designs. Each panel can light up thanks to the LEDs inside, and they have a lot of smart technology to help you manipulate the colors. The light panels can actually respond dynamically to your touch, letting you play around with the experience. You can even set them up to play touch-based games. The built-in Rhythm module allows the light panels to respond to music, turning your room into a nightclub with pulsating lights and colors synced to your favorite tunes.

The Screen Mirror feature will reflect on-screen activity into the lights. You have a choice between more than 16 million colors, and you can also choose from several white light temperatures and brightness settings. There are hundreds of pre-saved scenes available for the canvas, too. You won't need a hub or anything like that to manipulate the lights at first.

Beyond touch, you have many ways to control the canvas. You can use the Nanoleaf App, the included physical controller, or even hook the Nanoleaf up to your smart home ecosystem and control them with your voice. The smarter kit works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit. It also works with other software like IFTTT and Razer Synapse so you can sync the Nanoleaf lights with your Razer gear.

The kit includes mounting tape so you don't have to worry about drills or anything messy to set them up.