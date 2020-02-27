Apple has told its Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASP) that a "limited number" of urBeats 3 earbuds have incorrect and invalid serial numbers on them. As a result, users may find that they are refused service on the $60 buds.

As noted by MacRumors, AASPs have been told that if they substitute a particular character with another when checking the serial numbers, they may be able to create a repair in their system.

A limited number of urBeats3 devices have the incorrect serial number printed on them that results in a 'Serial Number Unrecognized' error when looking up a device. When faced with this issue, check whether the fifth digit of the serial number is an 'E'. If so, validate proof of purchase and attempt to create the repair by substituting the fifth digit 'E' in the serial number with a 'Y'.

If you're someone who has a pair of urBeats 3 with an invalid serial number, make sure that you have proof of purchase before trying to get service on them if and when required. You shouldn't have any issues if you do.

The Beats urBeats3 earbuds have been around since the latter end of 2017 and at around $60 they're the most affordable beats available. There are tons of them in circulation as a result.

