Today marked the 50th Eart Day and, to celebrate, earthday.org put together a remote gathering of policymakers and artists for a digital 'Earth Day Live'. Lisa Jackson, Apple's Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, joined the event to talk about the company's environmental initiatives.

Reported by MacRumors, Jackson talked about her career as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency under President Obama and her passion for protecting the earth so that people can live a healthy life.

"Before coming to Apple, I led the Environmental Protection Agency under President Obama. But long before that, I was an 8-year-old girl who saw my neighbors in New Orleans battling illness caused by chemical plants in our backyard. A girl who in 1970, wrote a letter to President Nixon imploring him to do something to protect the health of the people and the environment. That same year, we celebrated Earth Day in the U.S. for the very first time. And by the end of 1970, the EPA had officially opened its doors ... At the time, I had no idea I'd go on to work at the EPA and one day lead it, but I did know that at the heart of my concern for the planet was the health of people. Communities, families, people who deserve a healthy place to live, clean water to drink, and clean air to breathe."

Jackson then spoke about Apple's efforts in combating climate change and its focus on renewable resources. The company now runs all of its stores and corporate campus on 100% renewable energy. It also has put a lot of effort into making its newer products out of recycled materials. Jackson has also spoken about Apple's goal of creating a closed-loop manufacturing process, meaning that all products would be made out of recycled materials from old products without the need for further mining.

Jackson closed by saying that while we have much to still accomplish, we have many things to be proud of and hope for.