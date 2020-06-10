Minecraft Dungeons is an old-school action RPG set in Minecraft's charming blocky world. With similarities to games like Diablo, Minecraft emphasizes combat and loot above all else, set across a wide range of levels that represent different biomes and areas from the regular game. While we have had a look at the full world map, we still don't know exactly how many levels are present in the game. As of writing, we have found an additional five hidden levels, connected to other areas from the game. It could be that all nine main missions have additional hidden areas, and we're still trying to hunt them down. Here are the ones we have confirmed so far.

Navigating the world of Minecraft Dungeons

This is the full Minecraft Dungeons world map as of launch. As you progress, new dungeons and areas will become available to you, complete with their own potential rewards. Some dungeons are "secret," hidden within regular story scenarios, and must be unlocked by exploring the area. We have no doubt that this map will expand further with future DLC and expansion content. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Each level comes with a set loot table, which offers basic variants of armor and weapon archetypes, alongside far more powerful "Unique" variants. For the full lists on what everything in the loot tables do, hit the links below. Note: Some rewards in the loot table require Adventure, or Apocalypse difficulties, such as the Golem Kit, and the Katana. Minecraft Dungeons Artifacts

The camp is the central area where you'll make your base. Here, merchants show up that let you convert your emeralds into random pieces of loot, and it's here where you'll choose missions and can test your damage on some target dummies. Creeper Woods

Creeper Woods is the first level after the tutorial, taking place in some spooky woods that are reminiscent of any Minecraft forest biome at night. Skeletons, zombies, and creepers are typical to this rea, so be careful! Loot table: Hunter's Armor, Wolf Armor, Soul Robe, Sword, Spear, Axe, Bow, Soul Bow Artifact rewards: Boots of Swiftness, Death Cap Mushroom, Tasty Bone, Torment Quiver. Creepy Crypt

The Creepy Crypt is unlocked via the Creeper Woods and is a large stone dungeon with various types of mobs, typically of the undead and creepy variety. To find the Creepy Crypt, typically the location spawns on the left of the Creeper Woods, via a secondary path. Hidden chests and random puzzles can spawn in this area, which grant powerful loot. In Apocalypse difficulty, the Creepy Crypt map size can be truly gargantuan. Loot table: Sword, Pick Axe, Bow, Soul Bow, Hunter's Armor, Phantom Armor, Battle Robe. Artifact rewards: Boots of Swiftness, Ghost Cloak, Fishing Rod, Tasty Bone. Soggy Swamp

The Soggy Swamp is an early stage set in Minecraft's swamp biome. The unique aspect of this creepy place is that jumping in the river slime will, well, kill you. Luckily it doesn't remove one of your lives per level, but it's still worth avoiding! Loot table: Spears, Double Axe, Daggers, Soul Knife, Hunting Bow, Scatter Crossbow, Evocation Robe, Mystery Armor. Artifact rewards: Harvester, Fishing Rod, Lightning Rod, Soul Healer, Totem of Regeneration. Soggy Cave

The Soggy Cave is a hidden level found from inside the Soggy Swamp. It's a relatively small level, with a few puzzles for good measure. We've only managed to find the entrance to this on the default difficulty, its spawn rate might be bugged on Adventure and Apocalypse difficulties. Typically it can be found via a hidden path, so make sure to explore away from the main route through the Soggy Swamp. Loot table: Gauntlets, Double Axe, Daggers, Cutlass, Hunting Bow, Phantom Armor, Evoker's Robe. Artifact rewards: Fishing Rod, Lightning Rod, Soul Healer, Totem of Regeneration. Pumpkin Pastures

After the Creeper Forest, you'll head to Pumpkin Pastures, which is made up of burned-out villages under attack by the Arch Illager and his forces. Expect to battle a boss here. Exploring off the main path you can find a pirate ship, which grants access to the bonus stage Arch Haven. Loot table: Sword, Sickles, Soul Scythe, Longbow, Scale Mail, Hunter's Armor. Artifact rewards: Light Feather, Wind Horn, Golem Kit, Corrupted Beacon, Flaming Quiver. Arch Haven

Arch Haven is a hidden level you can find through Pumpkin Pastures. It's almost like a small seaside resort, but the Illagers are swarming the area and using it to perform some sort of spell. Go and ruin their plans, and maybe get some loot in the process. Loot table: Sickles, Soul Scythe, Longbow, Soul Crossbow, Guard's Armor, Mercenary Armor, Champion's Armor. Artifact rewards: Light Feather, Wind Horn, Wonderful Wheat, Love Medallion. Cacti Canyon

Cacti Canyon is a sun-scorched biome with plenty of cacti plants and charming Western, cowboy-themed music. This zone is populated with angry Illagers and other random nasties. Watch out for those bloody Geomancers especially. Loot table: Gauntlets, Cutlass, Trickbow, Shortbow, Longbow, Crossbow, Heavy Crossbow, Champion's Armor, Mercenary's Armor, Spelunker Armor. Artifact rewards: Wind Horn, Wonderful Wheat, Corrupted Beacon, Totem of Shielding. Redstone Mines

The Redstone Mines detail a far more claustrophobic atmosphere than most of the other levels. Long narrow hallways, sparkling caverns, and lava floes await in the Redstone Mines. Loot table: Daggers, Pick Axe, Rapid Crossbow, Thief Armor, Batte Robe, Wolf Armor, Phantom Armor, Spelunker Armor. Artifact rewards: Fireworks Arrow, Harvester, Tasty Bone, Corrupted Beacon. Desert Temple

The Desert Temple is a large complex full of skeletal remnants of a forgotten empire. Full of necromancers and great loot for Soul-oriented builds or fast-attacking melee rogues, the Desert Temple is a fun level with an epic boss battle. Loot table: Sickles, Glaive, Soul Knife, Shortbow, Thief Armor, Grim Armor, Mystery Armor. Artifact rewards: Gong of Weakening, Boots of Swiftness, Shock Powder, Totem of Shielding, Torment Quiver. Fiery Forge

The Fiery Forge is a complex underground facility where the Arch-Illager constructs his Redstone golems. Full of lava and angry Illagers, the Fiery Forge is also home to a rather large, dangerous boss. Loot table: Cutlass, Great Hammer, Power Bow, Exploding Crossbow, Reinforced Mail, Plate Armor, Mercenary Armor, Dark Armor, Scale Mail. Artifact rewards: Iron Hide Amulet, Soul Healer, Totem of Regeneration, Flaming Quiver. Highblock Halls

Highblock Halls is the Arch-Illagers castle, crammed with his Illager minions, now clad in heavy armor and huge shields. It also has a hidden "Forgotten Prison" which is rather sinister, accessible near the entrance on some map spawns, behind a hidden door unlocked by a secret shield switch at the bottom of some stairs, so keep an eye out! Loot table: Mace, Axe, Powerbow, Rapid Crossbow, Scatter Crossbow, Guard's Armor, Soul Armor. Artifact rewards: Fireworks Arrow, Light Feather, Death Cap Mushroom, Love Medallion. Underhalls

Underhalls is a secret level off of Highblock Halls. It's the castle's cellars and catacombs, full of undead mobs, scary wraiths, and a spooky haunted prison level. Loot table: Spear, Mace, Great Hammer, Power Bow, Exploding Crossbow, Dark Armor, Soul Armor. Artifact rewards: Fireworks Arrow, Iron Hide Amulet, Love Medallion, Totem of Shielding. Obsidian Pinnacle

The final level (as far as we know... this game is full of secrets), Obsidian Pinnacle is the upper echelons of the Arch-Illager's castle. As you ascend the towers of the castle, you'll face off against the Arch-Illager himself at the end, so come prepared. Loot table: Katana, Claymore, Great Hammer, Crossbow, Heavy Crossbow, Soul Crossbow, Evocation Robe, Grim Armor. Artifact rewards: Ghost Cloak, Shock Powder, Wonderful Wheat, Lightning Rod. Secret Cow Level