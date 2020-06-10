In order for Minecraft Dungeons to achieve the same level of greatness as its spiritual predecessors such as Diablo, a veritable maelstrom of different mob types and enemy varieties was necessary. The list of mobs you can run into in Minecraft Dungeons is astoundingly long, passing even the already-lengthy lists of weapons and armor types you can equip yourself with. We've been hard at work compiling the ultimate list of Minecraft Dungeons' colorful cast of characters. Here's everything you need to know about the mobs and enemies in Minecraft Dungeons:

The complete list of enemies in Minecraft Dungeons

The mob type you'll undoubtedly see the most of in Minecraft Dungeons are hostile mobs, or enemy units that'll do everything in their power to take you down. This is the largest and most diverse category as well, since Mojang and Microsoft pumped a bunch of powerful and unique enemies into the game to give the player variety during their playthrough. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo There are several different groups of hostile mobs, each with their own abilities, varieties, and purposes. Many mobs will be familiar, like the creeper, while others are all new and exclusive to Minecraft Dungeons. Individually, lone enemies usually aren't that big of a threat. When they work together, however, you better watch out. Here are all the enemy mobs in Minecraft Dungeons: Illagers Illagers are the most prevalent and sprawling group of mobs in Minecraft Dungeons, getting a spotlight they just don't have in vanilla Minecraft. These mobs are humanoid and similar in many ways to villagers, but are always hostile and have grey-tinted skin. Their abilities vary wildly, with some illagers even possessing "magical" abilities like summoning minions or granting increased attack strength to nearby hostile mobs. Pillager

Your typical illager baddie equipped with a crossbow and a bad attitude. These mobs aren't very common early on, but become very numerous at later levels and difficulties. They're extremely dangerous with numbers, as their slower rate of fire also equates to much higher damage, and a flurry of crossbow bolts spells bad news for any but the sturdiest of players. It's important to stay moving and pick off pillagers whenever possible. Gold armored pillager

If pillagers weren't annoying enough, gold armored pillagers are similar to other armored variants, in that they have increased defenses and can take more hits before going down. Not as common as regular pillagers, but they'll become increasingly common at higher difficulties, often accompanying larger groups of illagers with enchanters, vindicators, and other pillagers. They also deal more damage than normal pillagers. Diamond armored pillager

In a rare instance, the pillager actually has two armored variants. The diamond armored variant is even more sturdy than the gold armored pillager, and therefore even more annoying to take on. Artifacts and quick, powerful attacks are vital against diamond armored pillagers, since you won't often find these pillagers separated from their typical mob of illager friends. If you're seeing diamond armored pillagers around, watch out for flying bolts. Vindicator

Crazy axe-weilding maniacs that deal a hefty amount of damage up close. They still can't take a lot of hits, but in close combat they can chip away at your health with haste. Best to take care of them even quicker than they'll take care of you. The most common illager-type mob early on, and persistent through the game. These mobs are also very fast, so it's not easy to escape them in a pinch, or charge up a bow shot. Melee, artifacts, or companions are your best bet here. Gold armored vindicator

A special variant of the vindicator that can take a lot more hits. These guys are annoying, especially since they can keep up with smaller vindicators in speed. It's probably best to pepper these guys with some arrows or weaken them with artifacts before attempting to take them head-on. They can dish out a good deal of damage as well with their double-bladed axe. Diamond armored vindicator

Just like with pillagers, vindicators have two armored variants. They're almost identical in ferocity and appearance, with two distinct differences: the color of the buttons on their armor, and their health pool. Diamond armored vindicators take even more hits, making them one of the beefiest common mobs you'll find in the game. If you're surrounded by vindicators like these, you better hope you have powerful defenses or healing mechanisms to keep you alive. Enchanter

Enchanters aren't dangerous on their own, but they can strengthen surrounding hostile mobs and give them increased power and attack speed. Enchanters make tough battles even tougher, so it's imperative that you take them out as quickly as you can. Leaving an enchanter alone on the battlefield will make dealing with stronger enemies like armored vindicators all the more difficult for you, as they grant perks like double damage, increased speed, special abilities like burning, electrified, or thorns, and make them much harder to kill. Witch

Witches are another visitor from vanilla Minecraft, and, like enchanters, aren't terribly dangerous on their own. They'll throw potions at you that can deal poison damage and heal themselves up. They're a support-type mob that can make a lot of trouble for you if they're left to their own devices and have some friends to call upon. It's best to take witches down rather quickly. You'll only really find witches in the Soggy Swamp area. Geomancer

Geomancers are a new kind of mob that attempts to entrap you in stone cages, as well as summoning exploding stone pillars that deal moderate amounts of damage. These enemies are tricky, as they focus on restricting your movement as well as dealing area-of-effect damage that's hard to dodge. Geomancers can rapidly ruin a battle for you, and like to keep their distance. They often attack when you can't even see them, making them even more annoying. Track them down quickly, before they pin you down for other mobs to swoop in for the kill. Royal guard

Royal guards are beefy illager-type mobs with destructible shields and one-handed maces. They deal crushing blows with their heavy weapon, and are a huge nuisance up close. The royal guard are the official protectors of the Arch-Illager, so you'll find them in the last two levels in the game, and often in large numbers. Artifact skills and abilities are imperative to survive their onslaught, as it's very difficult to get in close for melee attacks with their absurd knockback ability. Zombies Zombies are the basic mob in Minecraft, and the same holds true in Minecraft Dungeons. They're normally not to be worried about too much, but different varieties and the tendency to spawn in large numbers can still make them dangerous. They're still not the biggest threat, but it would be wise to be aware of the different types regardless. Basic zombie

There's no mob in Minecraft more boring than the zombie, but you have to start with something. You'll find some variation of these guys in almost every level, as they're the quintessential rank-and-file soldiers. They don't have a brain of their own, so they don't ask questions or disobey orders. They also don't particularly care how outmatched they are by the player. Armored zombie

Armored zombies aren't just regular zombies wearing armor, they're taller and stronger as well. That means they can take more hits, and dish out more damage in return. They're still far from being the most dangerous mob in this list, but armored zombies can be more of a threat than a couple of boring zombies, since they can hold you off for a few precious seconds. You'll find armored zombies holding a small variety of weapons. Husk

Husk are a desert variation of zombies, so you'll find these guys in dry, sandy levels. They're a lot bigger and sturdier than normal zombies, but also a lot slower. Aided by skeletons and spiders (which are also common in the desert levels), husks can pose a pretty big threat to the you if you're not careful. Fortunately, they don't apply any kind of "hunger" effect like in vanilla Minecraft. Baby zombie

Baby zombies are the bane of everyone's existence in vanilla Minecraft, a source of pure terror. Super fast, with the same health as their bigger, slower brethren, and devastating attacks that make them a potent combination. In Minecraft Dungeons, they're still super fast, but seem to have decreased health and attack in comparison to larger enemies. These mobs can be difficult to lock on with slower weapons, though, so they can still be annoying. Chicken jockey

Give a baby zombie a chicken to ride into battle, and suddenly you have the calvarly. Chicken jockies are more dangerous than ordinary baby zombies, and can appear in large numbers at certain stages. Fast, agile characters or area-of-effect attacks will have better luck against these chicken jockies, while slower tank-like players may struggle more against their rapid attacks. They don't have much health though, so if you can hit them you'll be golden. Layered chicken jockey

A rare mob variant we've only see ourselves a handful of times, layered chicken jockies are up to six baby zombies stacked on top of a single chicken. Hitting them kills their overencumbered steed, but sends the baby zombies cascading down to the ground, where they'll proceed to try and surround you. More of a nuisance than anything, but absolutely hilarious to see wandering around the battlefield. Skeletons These clackety-clickety bags-of-bones are one of the most frustrating mobs to fight in Minecraft, if only because their predictable cadence of arrows holds just enough knockback to be annoying. In Dungeons, things are a little different. Skeletons can still take a back seat and launch ranged attacks at you, but this time around there's also melee-type skeleton mobs that pack a punch, and even a unique skeleton variant that summons minions. Basic skeleton

Another one of the "pillar" mobs that makes up Minecraft's foundation, the skeleton launches ranged attacks using a bow and arrows, so it prefers to keep its distance. Skeletons don't have a lot of health, so a quick melee or ranged attack will make short work of them. Skeletons are also quite common, and can spawn in huge numbers alongside lots of spiders. This makes them quite dangerous if you don't also have ranged capabilities to match them, or can't move in quickly before you're trapped. Armored skeleton

Remember armored zombies? Basically bigger zombies and are able to take a few more hits? Enter: armored skeletons. Same concept here. These are ordinary skeletons, but you'll need to beat them a few more times to knock them out. Armored skeletons are a bit more frustrating to have a ranged battle with, and in later levels can be joined by lots of regular skeletons as well. A barrage of well-timed arrows can bring any player to their knees in seconds. Skeleton vanguard

The skeleton vanguard is a unique hostile mob that you can find in desert areas, but is most commonly summoned by the Nameless One boss. These skeletons are actually melee attackers, armed with a shield, helmet, and glaive that they'll use to stab and slash at you. Their shields protect them from your first attack, and their glaives have a lot of reach, making it hard to get at them without being stabbed yourself. They're not as sturdy as other mobs, so they rely on their long weapons to keep players at bay. Necromancer

The necromancer is the most intimidating of all the skeleton mobs, for a multitude of reasons. Necromancers have huge health bars, tower over any other normal mob, and can raise veritable armies of undead forces to protect itself. Necromancers will summon zombies and skeletons whenever you get near them, and can quickly fill the battlefield with a horde of angry hostile mobs. Necromancers need to be dealt with as quickly as possible, and area-of-effect attacks and explosions are particularly effective against them. Rapid rogue-type players with some kind of healing support can also be very effective against necromancers. Creepers I'm sure you're very happy to see that creepers made the cut in Minecraft Dungeons. As before, these guys attempt to sneak up on you and unleash their trademark explosive attack. They can still dish out a bunch of damage, but as our guide shows, they're not as dangerous on their own in Dungeons as they are in Minecraft. Creepers rely more on numbers and support here, where they can wipe out entire parties in a matter of moments. Basic creeper

In the main game, you're only going to find one variant of creepers, and it's the one we're all familiar with. They'll run up to you, flash a few times, and explode with a ton of damage. All by their lonesome, creepers aren't much of a threat, and are easy to deal with. However, in later levels (and at higher difficulties), creepers will spawn in larger numbers, often with other mobs like spiders that can pin you down for an easy kill. Creepers still don't have a lot of health, though, so a flurry of melee attacks or a well placed arrow should do the trick. Be aware of your surroundings, though, since creepers love to sneak in with hordes of other mobs, using them as a pseudo-shield. Spiders Ah, spiders. These crawly bois aren't the most dangerous of mobs, but for a select few of you out there, they could all go die in a massive fire and you'd be much happier. Spiders made the cut for Dungeons, so you'll still have to look out for your eight-legged pals, including poisonous varieties similar to vanilla Minecraft. Basic spider

Spiders are everyone's favorite eight-legged, hissy, jumpy mob. Right? Well, regardless on your stance on spiders, they're here in Minecraft Dungeons, because what dungeon crawler is complete without some arachnids. Spiders are very different in Dungeons, however, in that they're support mobs primarily. They launch sticky webs at you that pin you in place, making you the perfect target for creepers, skeletons, and wraiths, which are common around spiders. Because of this, spiders are one of the most frustrating mobs for certain players (notably ones that rely on movement rather than defense). Cave spider

Cave spiders are a different story, as just like in vanilla Minecraft they're smaller, nippier, and most importantly, venomous. Handle these guys with extra caution, since they can make trouble for any player. They are more common at higher difficulties, and may join their larger spider brethren as a more aggressive variety. Keep an eye out on your health around them, since poison chips away at it over time. Slimes Basic slime

Regular slimes are best friends with the witch mob, and are common in the same areas as they are. As far as how they operate, it's more or less identical to Minecraft Dungeons. They hop at you. They make squish noises. You attack them, they split into smaller versions. You attack the smaller versions, and they split into even smaller slimes. They aren't the most exciting mob, but even the smallest versions can stack damage on you if you don't take care of them. Corrupted slime

This mob is different from any of the other mobs we've seen so far, because they can only be found in one section of one area. Like witches and regular slimes, you'll find this variant in the Soggy Swamp area, but corrupted slimes are spewed by the Corrupted Cauldron main boss, as a support mob to cause trouble. They fire purple orbs that cause a lot of damage, and can build up rather quickly around the boss that summoned them. It's usually best to avoid them rather than waste time trying to attack them. Other enemies Any mob that doesn't necessitate a separate category is here in the "other" section, but that doesn't mean you should rule any of these mobs out. Some of these mobs you'll recognize, but others are completely new to Minecraft Dungeons, with unique abilities and purposes to the game. Wraith

The wraith is an all-new mob for Minecraft Dungeons, and they're pretty intimidating. They also, in my humble opinion, look awesome. Dark blue with electric blue accents, wraiths flit around the map and summon waves of soul fire that swamp entire areas of the battlefield at once. This fire causes persistent damage for as long as you stand in it, so it's best to avoid it. Wraiths are fantastic at controller player movements, and like to hang out with spiders, as well. A deadly combo, especially considered wraiths have decent defenses and can teleport away when they're in danger. Redstone cube Redstone cubes are like corrupted slime, in that they're only found in one place: surrounding the Redstone Monstrosity boss. These little cubes roll around and attempt to run players over. They're more of a nuisance, as they're only there to help their master close the distance and decimate everything in its path. They're kind of cute, in a weird "how is that alive" sort of way. The complete list of passive mobs in Minecraft Dungeons

The next category of mobs in Minecraft Dungeons is the easiest to face, since these mobs aren't out for blood. Instead, passive mobs are entities like villagers, which you rescue during your journeys and can help you out by upgrading your camp with new vending shops and other perks, or wolves, which can be faithful companions that aid you in battle. Sometimes, passive mobs are necessary to move forward, like when there's a key golem lurking around a locked door you need to get through, or when you need a bit of extra health to get through the next battle and some cows and sheep are nearby. They may not be exciting, but passive mobs are just as important as any other mob. Here are all the passive mobs in Minecraft Dungeons: Villagers Villagers are the closest you get to NPC's in Minecraft, and they're the motivation behind your actions through the game. The Arch-Illager seeks to exact revenge against the villagers for neglecting him, and it's up to you to stop him and save the villagers in the process. There are a few different types of villagers, with different purposes. Basic villager

Don't expect a lot from normal villagers in Minecraft Dungeons. They're basically only here to be captured by the Arch-Illager, then (hopefully) rescued by you, the main character. Still do your best to save them whenever you can though, since it's probably the only way to progress to the next part of the level. You'll find villagers in various states of distress, most notably either in pens or being forced to work the mines. Blacksmith

Pretty early on in the game you should get a blacksmith hanging out at your camp, which allows you to buy new gear using emeralds. You're not always guaranteed to get better equipment, or even stuff you don't already have, but this still a useful way to potentially get an upgrade without much work. Be nice to him, will you? He's been through a lot. Wandering trader

The wandering trader is a bit different from blacksmiths. They're still a vendor, but they allow you to buy artifacts instead of normal equipment, which is a sure-fire way to mix up your character's abilities and increase your power level. You might spend a bit more for the privilage, but it's more than worth it if you're struggling to progress any further. Livestock Need a little bit of extra health or a few more XP points? Then just find the nearest herd of expendable livestock and take them out. Unfortunately for these mobs, they don't serve much purpose beyond that. Just like in vanilla Minecraft, they exist in-game solely to be slaughtered by the player. Oh well. Cow

We didn't notice any cows dropping beef in Minecraft Dungeons like they do in the vanilla game, but for some reason you can definitely get apples, bread, and...pork? Yeah, I don't know either. You also get a little bit of experience for killing cows, although it's not much. You may come across some enchanted cows in your travels too! They're still harmless, but will possess strange abilities like...setting the ground on fire? Sheep

The food situation is the same with sheeps as cows, and there's no sign of any wool either (whatever you'd do with that in Dungeons). Again, like other livestock you still get a small bit of XP for killing them, so if desire to leave absolutely nothing behind, don't be... sheep-ish. I'm sorry, moving on. Pig

Despite pork being the only meat you can find in Minecraft Dungeons, you actually won't find pigs wandering around. The only places pigs show up is environmental set pieces, like the pen in front of your camp's house. I don't understand the reasoning behind it either, but I figure the pigs probably like it better this way. Chicken

These feathery bois are still present in Minecraft Dungeons, albeit barely, which is good because they are probably plotting to ambush and kidnap you. Chickens only exist in the game in two ways: the mount for a very angry baby zombie, or as your cosmetic pet if you bought the Hero Edition of the game. It's sad, too, I was looking forward to hunting them all down. Companions Wolf

Need a boost in battle? Or just want a best friend? Well, wolves can do both for you, for a price. If you find the Tasty Bone artifact and use it, you can summon a faithful poochie companion to aid you. They'll attack enemies, absorb damage aimed at you, and add some joy to your previously lonely adventure (unless you were playing with friends, which you totally should be). Try not to let them die, or you'll make the internet sad. Iron golem

Iron golems are the best body guard anybody could ask for in Minecraft, due to their powerful attacks and huge pool of health. It's no different in Minecraft Dungeons, with iron golems being another companion option for players to summon. You're sure to get a lot of use out of iron golems, especially in a pinch. Iron golems are great for distracting large groups of enemies and disrupting armies with their wide sweep attacks and tank-like fortitude. They're summoned with another artifact, known as the Golem Kit. It'll be a while before you see one, but once you do you'll have a very helpful friend by your side. Llama

The llama completes the trifecta of helpful companions players can summon to come to their defense. The llama is a bit different than the first two, as it's actually a ranged attacker. That's right, these llamas have super-powered spit, and can go on the offensive while staying a comfortable distance away, safe and sound. You summon these guys with the Wonderful Wheat artifact. Bat

The bat is a little different from other companions, since it's not summoned using an artifact. Instead, you get a bat companion that flies around biting enemies if you don the Spelunker Armor, one of the many armor types in the game. They're tiny, weak, and don't do a lot of damage. But it adds one to your growing army of strange pets, so that makes it completely worth it. Piggy bank

It may go against everything you thought was real throughout this rather long guide, but the piggy bank and key golems are all important enough that they deserve their own little sections, even if they'll throw things off a little. Piggy banks (or pigs with chests) are akin to treasure goblins from Diablo, in that they're a walking treasure trove just waiting to be taken. Any time you see a piggy bank, it's in your best interest to mercy kill it as quickly as possible and take its treasure for yourself, since piggy banks often carry a ton of valuable loot like emeralds and supplies. They'll try to run, but if you're smart, you'll be a little bit faster. Key golem

These little guys technically belong to the "golem" category, but they're a lot smaller than any of their cousins, and there's no chance of an attack from this front. Key golems are slippery mobs that will typically do anything they can to not be useful to you, even though their presence means they're blocking the way forward. That's right, key golems are used to unlock doors to other areas of the map, and you'll need to track them down, surprise attack them, and carry them around on your back. If you're hit by a hostile mob, the key golem will leap off and begin running back to its spot. If a hostile mob attacks a key golem, they can carry it too, meaning you have to kill them to get it back. Playing "keep-away" with a sentient key. Hmm. The complete list of bosses in Minecraft Dungeons (spoilers)

Bosses are super-powered versions of hostile mobs, and take things to the next level. You'll have to overcome these intimidating obstacles before you'll be allowed to continue, and defeating main bosses is integral to eventually coming face-to-face with the game's ultimate antagonist: the Arch-Illager. Boss mobs are split into two categories: mini-bosses that you may see several of during the game, that break up levels and provide extra bits of challenge; and main bosses, which are unique and powerful units with devastating tactics and attacks. Be wary when facing them. Here are all the bosses in Minecraft Dungeons: Mini-bosses Mini-bosses aren't quite unique enough to deserve their own names and identities. Instead, Minecraft Dungeons has chosen a handful of base mobs to instead turn into more powerful obstacles for players to overcome. You'll see quite a lot of mini-bosses during your playthroughs. Evoker

The first boss of many you'll come across in the game, evokers are powerful wizard-like mobs that can summon pincer attacks from the ground and aggressive minions. They're hardly the most challenging boss in the game, being the first one you'll meet, but can still pose a challenge to the uninitiated. Good thing we have a guide going over all their attacks and the best strategies to combat them. Enderman

The enderman is a staple of the Minecraft universe, and maintains his creepy persona in Minecraft Dungeons. Whenever one is near, the music changes and the screen begins to distort as he teleports around, aggressively attacking you from every angle. Melee attacks are best against the enderman, as are attacks that restrict movement. Endermen are more common in levels that take you underground. Redstone golem

Redstone golems are brand new to the Minecraft universe, and expand the all-too-small golem-category of mobs. These ones aren't friendly, though, and will attack you with powerful melee strikes. Their appearance is comprised of a lot of stone, redstone, and cracks. Redstone golems have strong knockback abilities, and can prime mines on the ground that explode when a player gets close to them. Redstone golems are very common in the later levels. Skeleton horsemen

This mini-boss is assuredly the rarest of all the mini-bosses, and is possibly the...easiest. Skeleton horsemen are very dramatic, for sure. They appear out of thin air and surround you, four strong, running circles and launch ranged attacks with their bows, while the music ramps up. However, individually they're not that strong, so dividing and conquering works wonders. Main bosses Main bosses are the real deal, with totally unique attacks, names, and necessary strategies to beat them. Main bosses push the story forward, and they plan to be the most difficult battles in the entirety of the game. Approach with caution, and be sure to analyze every boss as best as you can. Also, be aware of potential spoilers if you read ahead! Corrupted Cauldron

The boss of Soggy Swamp, and the first main baddie you'll face in Minecraft Dungeons. The Corrupted Cauldron is a stationary boss that never moves, and attacks primarily through corrupted slime, or little minions it spews that fire dangerous fireballs at the player. It can also summon a wall of purple fire to surround it, temporarily protecting it from melee attacks. Because of the danger of the corrupted slime, ranged and agile melee players will be most at home here. This main boss is visually very cool, but unfortunately one of the most effective tactics against it is simply peppering it with arrows while off-screen, just out of range of its corrupted slime's powerful attacks. Faster players with ways to heal themselves can get in close at key moments and deal lots of damage, but only if they're aware of where the corrupted slime are. The Nameless One

This boss is the ruler of the Desert Temple area in Minecraft Dungeons, and has the ability to raise armies of undead to defend it from your attacks. It'll summon wave after wave of skeleton vanguards, acting as offense and defense at the same time. While the skeleton vanguard close the distance, the Nameless One will fire ghostly fireball one after the other, which each one dealing considerable amounts of damage. The Nameless One only has one real weakness: when it's preparing one of its two main abilities, it takes a few seconds to charge up, giving players an opportunity to deal some damage. Be careful not to stick around too long, however, as the Nameless One can clone itself and surround the player, firing up to nine fireballs at one. This attack is hard to dodge after the Nameless One has already begun to move. Redstone Monstrosity

The final main boss you'll face before the dramatic finale, the Redstone Monstrosity is the boss you're most likely to see in marketing materials for the game, since it has an intimidating, striking appearance with its three glowing eyes and massive horns. The Redstone Monstrosity is essentially the ultimate redstone golem, with a few more tricks up its sleeves. It can summon little redstone cubes that are mostly their to slow you down, as the Redstone Monstrosity isn't capable of moving all that quickly. It can also fire off a sporadic barrage of fireballs with limited range, but they can be hard to dodge. Finally, the Redstone Monstrosity has the most impressive melee attack of all the mobs in the game, which means anyone but a tank will want to avoid being hit at all costs. Arch-Illager The Arch-Illager is the main antagonist of Minecraft Dungeons, and pops up periodically to summon waves of illagers to ambush the player at key intervals in levels. In a surprise twist ending, however, the Arch-Illager isn't really the final boss in the game. While you will fight him and his huge armies, you'll find he's not able to withstand your attacks for long. As it turns out, all that power comes at a severe costs. The Orb of Dominance doesn't give for free, and it means the Arch-Illager has something dark and disturbing living inside of him. Something you'll have to defeat to finish the game's campaign, and move on to the game's deep endgame: the Heart of Ender. Heart of Ender The Arch-Illager becomes enveloped in darkness, and you come face to face with the Heart of Ender. The fight with Minecraft Dungeons' final boss is visually insane, with beautiful effects and animations highlighting a chaotic and gripping, albeit short, final fight. The Heart of Ender crawls around the battlefield, leaving behind a damaging trail of black fire, firing off a four-pronged rotating laser attack that causes unbelievable damage, as well as instantaneously cloning itself and create a grid of interlocking lasers around the battlefield. A few missteps can mean a quick death for players, but well-timed attacks can rapidly deplete the monster's health bar. The complete list of DLC mobs in Minecraft Dungeons (so far)

Minecraft Dungeons already has an impressive pool of mobs to call upon, but Mojang Studios is far from done. A lot of the mobs we previously had above didn't have a lot of information because they're just not in the game yet. Two expansions are planned for release on Minecraft Dungeons: Hero Edition, and we have information on what those DLC packs might be. They're named Creeping Winter and Jungle Awakens, and they both will add a bunch of material to Minecraft Dungeons. Here are all of the mobs we know of (so far) in Minecraft Dungeons' DLC: Creeping Winter

The Creeping Winter DLC might be the first content pack released for Minecraft Dungeons, and it looks to add at least one new frozen area, some cold variants of existing mobs, and possibly even a boss fight in the False King. We don't have a ton of details, so for now we'll just keep a list of mobs that we know of or suspect to be in the DLC pack. Frozen zombie.

Icy creeper.

The False King. Jungle Awakens

Jungle Awakens gets about as far from Creeping Winter as you can get, trading frozen vistas and slippery slopes for damp humidity and lush vegetation. Just like with the Creeping Winter DLC, Jungle Awakens should add at least one level for players to join, unique mob variants, and possibly a companion in the ocelot. There's also at least one new mob we know of, but we don't have a name yet. We'll keep this list updated as we go. Jungle zombie.

Mossy skeleton.

Ocelot.

Leaper.

Poison quill.

Whisperer. Knowledge is power The near-endless list of mobs in Minecraft Dungeons must be giving vanilla Minecraft mob-envy, since there's a ton of new and exciting mobs we've never seen before. There's even potential for more mobs to be added to Dungeons in the future, with DLC and different areas. The possibilities are endless, and Dungeons is the perfect outlet for Mojang to test the outer limits of Minecraft's diversity with mobs. As always, we'll keep you posted as mobs are discovered in our favorite ARPG dungeon-crawler.