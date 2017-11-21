Much like Whoopi Goldberg, I don't want somebody in my house. Even if I'm present, I'm very particular about my space — I get serious anxiety when someone I don't know has to come into it, even if I summoned them there. The thought of that happening for package delivery when I'm not home? Honestly kind of nightmarish. However, as someone who has had parcels mis-delivered and stolen, I also care deeply about receiving stuff I've paid for. Enter BoxLock: a super cool weather-resistant smart lock that keeps your deliveries safe without allowing mysterious visitors to cross your threshold.

See at Kickstarter

How does it work?

Basically, BoxLock latches onto a storage container that you leave on your porch or outside your residence. When an individual arrives to deliver a package you've ordered, all they need to do is grab the lock, point it at the tracking number on the box, and press a button to scan it. Then voilà! The lock pops open, and the deliverer can place your items safely in the storage container, closing the padlock once more when they've finished. According to BoxLock's Kickstarter page, only packages addressed to you and that are actually out for delivery that day will unlock the BoxLock.

After your parcel has been delivered, you'll receive a notification via the BoxLock app saying that your stuff is safely awaiting you outside. Once you're ready to grab your goodies, you just pull up your personal, one-of-a-kind barcode on your phone and scan it, then confirm that you're actually you using BoxLock's two-step verification process. The lock will open, and you can retrieve your purchases. In addition to all of that, BoxLock is compatible with Amazon, FedEx, UPS, and USPS shipments, so no matter where you're ordering from, you're covered.