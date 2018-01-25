I've said this a lot: I love Logic Pro X. In general, I love how Apple takes But, I only use it as a podcast editor. (Trivia: Jim Metzendorf uses Logic Pro X to edit Vector on a daily basis.) Every time I see a Logic Pro X update, though, I regret not being more musically inclined. Because it just keeps getting cooler and more powerful.

Logic Pro X 10.4 is the latest. There's a lot here to love.

Smart Tempo takes the technology Apple introduced in Music Memos and puts it on the big stage. Just record. Don't worry about metronomes or clicks. Do you. And let Smart Temp figure it all out and keep it all in sync. Yeah, it sounds like a total cheat, but it's a brilliant one. It's also great for who like to bring in multiple sources to mix and mash up.

ChromaVerb is a reverb plug-in that uses color to create an interface to space and depth manipulation. With it, you can simulate a wide range of acoustic spaces, including theaters and halls.

Vintage EQs is so great. (I say, as someone who had to have the EL5'd to me repeatedly!) There are the EQs from 40-60 years ago that are really sought after: Graphic EQ, Tube EQ, and Console EQ. These are modeled after those.

Phat FX is a multi-effect that lets you add warmth, punch, and presence to synths, guitars, base, and drums.

Step FX lets you add rhythmic movement to any track by arranging filters, effects, and step sequences to — and I had to write this down to make sure I got it right! — control treatments over time.

There are also a ton of new content, which is the stuff that seems to excite music users the way emoji excites message users. There are two Drummers that play roots and jazz brush style, two vintage brush kits for Drum Designer, and — big number alert — over 800 new loops. Plus, a new library for Alchemy synths with 150 cinematic presents.

Yeah.

Again, it the kind of update that makes me wish I had musical talent. (Though, hopefully, there'll be an update focused on podcasters, audiobook creators, and other spoken-word content at some point as well.)

Logic Pro X 10.4 is available starting today. It's a free update for existing users and $199 for new users.

See on App Store