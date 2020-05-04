What you need to know
- Logitech briefly revealed the upcoming Circle View camera on its own website.
- Camera lists support for HomeKit and HomeKit Secure Video.
- Circle View camera price was listed at $159 and was available to order.
Logitech briefly revealed the existence of a successor to its popular Circle 2 Camera on its website today before pulling it once word got out. First spotted by reddit user u/D00Duk on the HomeKit subreddit, the Logitech Circle View camera, which was available for orders earlier, sports a new all-black matte design and support for Apple's HomeKit Secure Video.
Secure your home a better way with the Circle View HomeKit-enabled home security camera. Designed with best-in-class Logitech TrueView™ video, wide 180° field of view, and built-in privacy features to give you and your family total peace of mind, inside and out.
Logitech's upcoming wired camera features 1080p full HD resolution and an 180 degree field of view. The Circle View includes 2 infrared LEDs for night vision that is listed as covering a distance of up to 15 feet.
The camera has an IP64 weather resistance rating, and can be wall mounted both indoors and out with the included hardware. Unlike the Circle 2 camera, it appears that the new offering does not have accessory mounts like a window or plug option.
In addition to the privacy-centric HomeKit Secure Video, the Circle View has hardware privacy controls on-board. Around the back of the camera is a camera off button that "immediately cuts off both audio and video", and the camera can simply be titled downward to obscure its view.
Logitech also touts that the camera can be set up in minutes using just Apple's Home app. It is unclear at this time if the camera will support other platforms or Logitech's existing Circle app.
The upcoming Circle View camera was priced at $159 on Logitech's website. The camera was available for orders before the page was pulled, suggesting that an official release could come rather soon.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
A maxed-out 13-inch MacBook Pro will cost you a cool $3,599
It's always fun to see how much we can spend on a new pro-level Mac, right? It's less fun if you have a credit card in-hand, though.
Austria's one Apple Store is set to reopen tomorrow, May 5
Apple fans in Austria are set to have an Apple Store reopen. In fact, it's the country's only Apple Store and it'll be back open for business tomorrow.
Apple announces new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard and more
After weeks of rumors, it's now here. And it's quick.
Automate your routine with just a tap with the best NFC tags
NFC tags are a convenient way to make your HomeKit scenes, Siri Shortcuts, or anything else you can think of just a tap away. Here's the best NFC tags that you can buy today.