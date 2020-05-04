Logitech briefly revealed the existence of a successor to its popular Circle 2 Camera on its website today before pulling it once word got out. First spotted by reddit user u/D00Duk on the HomeKit subreddit, the Logitech Circle View camera, which was available for orders earlier, sports a new all-black matte design and support for Apple's HomeKit Secure Video.

Secure your home a better way with the Circle View HomeKit-enabled home security camera. Designed with best-in-class Logitech TrueView™ video, wide 180° field of view, and built-in privacy features to give you and your family total peace of mind, inside and out.

Logitech's upcoming wired camera features 1080p full HD resolution and an 180 degree field of view. The Circle View includes 2 infrared LEDs for night vision that is listed as covering a distance of up to 15 feet.

The camera has an IP64 weather resistance rating, and can be wall mounted both indoors and out with the included hardware. Unlike the Circle 2 camera, it appears that the new offering does not have accessory mounts like a window or plug option.