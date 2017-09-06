Do you prefer the trackball style mouse? Logitech finally updates its trackball design.

If you've become accustomed to trackball scrolling with your mouse, you'll be happy to learn that Logitech has just launched its first new design for a trackball mouse in almost a decade. It's called the MX ERGO and its design comes directly from Logitech fans that have figured out ways to make their own trackball mouse more comfortable.

What makes the MX ERGO stand out is its unique adjustable hinge that makes it possible for you to change the angle of your mouse position from 0 to 20 degrees. The mouse is also designed with ergonomics in mind. It is shaped to fit comfortably while your palm rests, but also gives you easy access to its scroll and click features.

The MX ERGO includes all the great features that Logitech's other mouse accessories have, like easy-switching (two channels), so you can switch between devices without having to re-pair anything. It comes with a unifying USB receiver, so you can pair up to six different Logitech peripherals to one computer, or you can connect it using Bluetooth.

It's wireless, using Bluetooth LE and a super-fast recharging system. According to Logitech, you could charge it from empty for just a single minute and it will last a full day of use.

We are so excited by this new trackball. It is back, better than ever and the idea for this trackball innovation was inspired by our users, who invented creative ways to achieve their desired level of comfort, sometimes adding additional wedges under their trackball for elevated angles," saidAnatoliy Polyanker, global portfolio and brand director at Logitech. "The MX ERGO is our first adjustable trackball that delivers on the need for elevated comfort in a beautiful design.

The MX ERGO costs $99.99 and will ship in mid-September. You can preorder it from Logitech today.

See at Logitech