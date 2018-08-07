Logitech today unveiled it's newest product and it's a beauty. Designed in collaboration with Apple, POWERED is a minimalist, fantastic looking stand that supports Qi wireless charging.

The POWERED stand is perfectly designed to work with the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus. It's unique in that it stands upright instead of flat like most charging pads. Most wireless charging stands I've come across look a bit more like a car dock. POWERED is simple and sleek.

The cradle sits at a 65-degree angle so you can unlock your iPhone X with Face ID just by glancing at it. It's got a U-shaped frame that extends out over the edge just enough to keep your iPhone from slipping and sliding around — no need for sticky magnetic panels ugly-ing up your iPhone.