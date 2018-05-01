Logitech's Keys-To-Go portable keyboard has been around for a few years and though the features haven't changed, the colors have been updated a few times. This year's colors include Stone, Smokey Blue, and my personal favorite, Blush. If you're looking for a keyboard that's portable and unintrusive, the Keys-to-Go is about as thin and lightweight as they come.

Keys-To-Go is best described as a thin slip of something that doesn't look entirely unlike a piece of plastic covered in a really nice bit of vinyl, but upon closer inspection is revealed to be a sturdy keyboard with a lot of great features specifically designed for iPhone and iPad (or Android if you choose that model).

It's 1/4-inch thick and about 9.5 inches long. It's so small you could almost fit it into the back pocket of your jeans. Almost.

It connects via Bluetooth to your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV and is designed with Apple in mind. There are shortcuts mapped to keys for app switching, audio playback, screenshots, Spotlight searching, and more.

The keys themselves are nicely distanced apart with a 17mm key pitch. The scissor keys are covered in a spill-proof, crumb-proof sealed-edge cover, so if you're munching on your lunch while writing your thesis, you won't suffer the crumb-a-geddon that the MacBook Pro seems to be experiencing right now.