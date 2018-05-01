Logitech's Keys-To-Go portable keyboard has been around for a few years and though the features haven't changed, the colors have been updated a few times. This year's colors include Stone, Smokey Blue, and my personal favorite, Blush. If you're looking for a keyboard that's portable and unintrusive, the Keys-to-Go is about as thin and lightweight as they come.
Keys-To-Go is best described as a thin slip of something that doesn't look entirely unlike a piece of plastic covered in a really nice bit of vinyl, but upon closer inspection is revealed to be a sturdy keyboard with a lot of great features specifically designed for iPhone and iPad (or Android if you choose that model).
It's 1/4-inch thick and about 9.5 inches long. It's so small you could almost fit it into the back pocket of your jeans. Almost.
It connects via Bluetooth to your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV and is designed with Apple in mind. There are shortcuts mapped to keys for app switching, audio playback, screenshots, Spotlight searching, and more.
The keys themselves are nicely distanced apart with a 17mm key pitch. The scissor keys are covered in a spill-proof, crumb-proof sealed-edge cover, so if you're munching on your lunch while writing your thesis, you won't suffer the crumb-a-geddon that the MacBook Pro seems to be experiencing right now.
Every crumb-proof Keys-To-Go comes with an attachable stand so you can set your iPhone up and type like a boss to your boss. I love this little thing-a-ma-jig. It clips onto the keyboard and the weight of the iPhone is counterbalanced. Simple, yet effective.
I'm writing this post on the Keys-To-Go right now in the latest color: Blush (I picked it because it looks so good with my Rose Gold iPad Pro). I love the full-sized keyboard with nicely spaced keys. It's fairly comfortable, though the silent style bounce back will take some getting used to. It feels a bit "mushy" at first. After about 500 words, though, my brain starts to respond to the lack of spring-back and I'm working as fast as I would on my Magic Keyboard.
This isn't supposed to replace your desktop keyboard, though. It's meant to be a light, thin keyboard you can take with you anywhere and won't take up much extra space. For that purpose, Keys-To-Go is a fantastic peripheral and incredibly convenient.
Keys-To-Go cost $69.99 and currently comes in Stone, Smokey Blue, Blush, or Black.