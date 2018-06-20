As part of its Gold Box deals of the day, Amazon has a variety of Logitech PC accessories on sale, with prices starting at $14. Some of these items are back down to all-time low prices, others are at the best price we've seen since the holidays.
There are a few different mice on sale, including the popular MX Master, a portable webcam, speakers, and even keyboards, so you'll want to check these all out before the prices jump back up.
Some of the deals include:
- MX Master Wireless Precision Mouse - $49.99 (Was $75)
- MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse - $59.99 (Was $100)
- C615 Fold-and-Go Webcam - $29.99 (Was $70)
- K400 Plus Wireless Touch TV Keyboard - $17.98 (Was $40)
- MK520 Keyboard & Mouse Combo - $24.99 (Was $60)
- MX900 Performance Keyboard & MX Master Mouse - $129.99 (Was $180)
- Z523 Speaker System with Subwoofer - $49.99 (Was $100)
Be sure to check out the full sale here to make sure you don't miss any of the other deals.