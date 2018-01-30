As part of its daily deals, Amazon has the Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard for Mac on sale for $37.50. This is a match for the lowest price this keyboard has sold for and it's about $20 less than it normally sells for. The keyboard itself is powered by both natural and artificial light, so you nearly never have to worry about it being out of power. There are no AA batteries inside that you need to change out, just use it in a decently-lit room and you are good to go!