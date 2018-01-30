As part of its daily deals, Amazon has the Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard for Mac on sale for $37.50. This is a match for the lowest price this keyboard has sold for and it's about $20 less than it normally sells for. The keyboard itself is powered by both natural and artificial light, so you nearly never have to worry about it being out of power. There are no AA batteries inside that you need to change out, just use it in a decently-lit room and you are good to go!
- Solar-powered keyboard: No battery hassles—any light source keeps your keyboard charged for at least three months in total darkness
- Only 1/3-inch thick: Ultra-thin design adds sleek style to your workspace
- Familiar Mac layout: All the keys you're used to, plus a Launchpad hot key, are exactly where you expect them
- Feel-good typing: Logitech-only concave key cap design for faster, quieter, more comfortable typing. System Requirements - Mac OS X 10.5 or later, USB port, Light source from sunlight and/or indoor lighting
- Tiny Logitech Unifying receiver: Stays in your laptop and connects additional compatible wireless devices. Not Bluetooth compatible.
This is a limited time offer, and this price is only good for today. Be sure to grab one now, before the price jumps again.