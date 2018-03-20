Beloved entertainment company Atari has finally announced the official name and approximate preorder date for its retro mini-console, formerly dubbed the Ataribox. Now Atari VCS, the device was originally described to GamesBeat back in June of 2017 and was supposed to be available for preorder in December. However, due to some developmental snags, release was stalled until the company could "create the platform and ecosystem the Atari community deserves." In addition to the name, the company announced that it would debut the Classic Joystick and Modern Controller prototypes as well as the console itself with press at the Game Developers Conference this week in San Francisco, aiming to create a bit of buzz before revealing the exclusive preorder date in April.

Aesthetically, the Atari VCS is reminiscent of the iconic Atari 2600 Video Computer System, marrying modern design and "reverential details" intended to enchant both old Atari fans and newcomers to the brand. According to the company's announcement, while the Atari VCS will play lots of classic favorites, it's much more than just a nostalgic piece of tech — it's a "completely new Atari connected device designed for today's living room." Even the new logo for the console is inspired by both past and present, combining details from '70s and '80s logos, ads, and packaging with the sharp, minimal design that's popular right now. Michael Arzt, Atari's Chief of Connected Devices, shared the company's dedication to perfection when creating the Atari VCS in a statement:

Every person at Atari and every partner involved with the new platform is just as fanatical about the brand and its heritage as our biggest fans are. With the Atari VCS name, we know how important it is to get everything completely right and that's why we briefly paused an imminent launch late last year. It was a difficult decision with the countdown underway, but we weren't willing to go forward with even one thing out of alignment. We hope that Atari's fans appreciate our extreme attention to detail and are as excited about the Atari VCS as we are."