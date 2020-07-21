The Boltune BT-BH024 true wireless earbuds are down to $37.99 on Amazon thanks to a $10 off on-page coupon and the code CRNLRZ7B, which applies more savings during checkout. Without these discounts, the earbuds are going for $60. That's the price they regularly sell for, and they have never dropped from that price directly. Any previous deal would've required a code like today's, so if you missed it now's your chance.

Listen up Boltune BT-BH024 USB-C true wireless earbuds The batteries last for up to 42 hours including 7 hours on the earbuds and the extra power provided by the charging case. High-fidelity drivers provide powerful bass and exceptional sound with the aptX codec for Hi-Res audio. IPX8 water resistance. $37.99 $60.00 $22 off See at Amazon With coupon: CRNLRZ7B

The Boltune earbuds use a built-in Qualcomm QCC3026 chipset and high fidelity drivers. Along with the aptX codec to enhance the Bluetooth connectivity, you get clear, powerful sound that is transmitted uninterupted. Listen to Hi-Res lossless music every time you put these earbuds in.

The built-in microphones also have cVc 8.0 technology, which helps cancel out unwanted noises. When you're using the earbuds to take or make a phone call, the noise cancellation tech will help by removing the ambient sounds behind you. Get a clear conversation every single time.

The craziest thing about these earbuds is the battery life. You can listen to your music for a total of 42 hours. You'll get seven hours per earbud on just a single charge, which is already a nice long time. Then you can use the included charging case to juice them up for a total of 42 hours before you ever have to plug in.

The IPX8 water resistance means you can use these earbuds in a variety of situations without worrying about damaging them. You could even fully immerse them in water if you wanted to, but I imagine this will mostly come in handy for using the earbuds at the gym or while commuting in the rain.

Boltune backs these up with an 18-month warranty and a 90-day refund promise. They come with a USB-C charging cable.