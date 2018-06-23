Over the last couple of years, accessories like Popsockets and Style Rings have found their way to the backs of more and more smartphones.

The Popsocket blew up because of its flexibility, adorable designs, and the ability to flatten in an instant, while the Style Ring quickly became a favourite because of its lack of residue when removed, its handiness in a car (you can hang 'em from a tiny, indiscriminate car mount), and it's ability to be used as a stand.

While both iPhone-holding accessories have popped up on a plethora of smartphones over the last little while, there appears to be a new sheriff in town, and it's called the Loopy Case.

What exactly is the Loopy Case?

The Loopy Case is an iPhone case that comes with a soft, bendable, silicone loop at the back of it that allows you to securely hold your iPhone while texting, watching videos, creeping on Instagram, etc.