Over the last couple of years, accessories like Popsockets and Style Rings have found their way to the backs of more and more smartphones.
The Popsocket blew up because of its flexibility, adorable designs, and the ability to flatten in an instant, while the Style Ring quickly became a favourite because of its lack of residue when removed, its handiness in a car (you can hang 'em from a tiny, indiscriminate car mount), and it's ability to be used as a stand.
While both iPhone-holding accessories have popped up on a plethora of smartphones over the last little while, there appears to be a new sheriff in town, and it's called the Loopy Case.
What exactly is the Loopy Case?
The Loopy Case is an iPhone case that comes with a soft, bendable, silicone loop at the back of it that allows you to securely hold your iPhone while texting, watching videos, creeping on Instagram, etc.
Just hours after finally upgrading from his ancient Motorola RAZR to a brand new iPhone, our dad dropped it and cracked the screen. After paying the lofty $100 fee to get it fixed, he opted for a case. He didn't want a bulky, everything-proof case that cost an arm and a leg and prohibited you from pulling it out of your pocket, but he wanted more protection than slim cases could offer. So with no other options, he decided to make a case that he couldn't drop. With the slimmest protective case he could find, John secured a finger loop with some good 'ole duct tape and headphone wire to the back of it. From that initial 'eureka' moment, the first Loopy Case was born. Since then, Loopy Cases has grown and evolved into what it is today with the help of his three sons (two from Purdue, one from IU), and the awesome Loopy user base (we constantly ask for feedback and conduct surveys). With smartphones getting larger every year and smartphone repair shops popping up on every corner, it's no wonder that people need a new type of case. (Loopy Case)
What's the difference between a Loopy Case, Style Ring, and Popsocket?
Loopy Case
- Full case for your iPhone
- Helps you hold iPhone securely
- Cannot be used as a stand
- Able to flatten
- Decent variety of colors/patterns
Popsocket
- Small accessory that attaches to back of iPhone
- Circular-shaped
- Can be removed/moved with minor residue
- Can be used as a stand
- Able to flatten
- Wide variety of colors/patterns
Style Ring
- Small accessory that attaches to back of iPhone
- Circular-shaped
- Can be removed/moved without residue
- Can be used as a stand
- Able to flatten
- Weak variety of colors
How much does a Loopy Case cost?
A standard Loopy Case will cost you around $40. If you want, you can add an edge-to-edge screen protector for an additional $19.
Where can I pick up my own Loopy Case?
Right here!
