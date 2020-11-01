Music can be a great creative outlet, but only if you know how to play. The Learn to Play Piano, Guitar & Drums Master Class Bundle is the ideal starting point for budding musicians, with nine hands-on video courses. You can get it today for just $59.99.
Delivered by expert teachers, this video training helps you start playing three popular instruments with confidence.
The lessons start from scratch, showing you how to play basic chords and hold a beat. You then move onto more advanced techniques, from grace notes to unique strumming patterns.
Along with playing, the bundle teaches you how to read and write music. You get ten hours of content on music theory, and an entire course devoted to music production.
You learn from instructors who are all experienced musicians in their own right, and these courses have an average rating of 4.2 stars.
Order now for $59.99 to get lifetime access to all nine courses, worth $1,791.
