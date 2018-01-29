Since its release (which wasn't long ago), the Amazon Cloud Cam has sold for $119.99. You could get it for a little less if you bought multiple cameras at the same time, this is a match for the lowest price we've seen it hit. Grab one today for just $89.99, or maybe just go for two of them while you're at it.
You have access to the last 24 hours of motion alert clips for free and the free Cloud Cam app will push notifications based on the settings you select. It has night vision, two-way audio and much more. Amazon offers a few different Cloud Cam Plans, starting at $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year and going up to $19.99 a month or $199.99 a year, depending on your needs.