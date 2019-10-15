Skylum Software announced the release date of the photo editing software Luminar 4. The image editor will be released on November 18, 2019 and is now available for preorder. The editor includes several AI-powered tools that aim to streamline the image editing process. Customers can preorder Luminar 4 for $79. Once the software is released, the price jumps up to $89. Luminar 4 will be available for both Windows and macOS.

Skylum Software states that Luminar 4 "shifts from being a tool-based approach to one that is purpose-based." Luminar 4 has a wide variety of tools, but one goal of the software is to makes tools easy to use for both beginners and professionals.