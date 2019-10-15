What you need to know
- Luminar 4 is now available for preorder for Windows and macOS.
- Luminar 4 has AI-powered tools that speed up and simplify photo editing.
- Luminar 4 can be preordered for $79. After the release date of November 18, 2019, the price jumps to $89.
Skylum Software announced the release date of the photo editing software Luminar 4. The image editor will be released on November 18, 2019 and is now available for preorder. The editor includes several AI-powered tools that aim to streamline the image editing process. Customers can preorder Luminar 4 for $79. Once the software is released, the price jumps up to $89. Luminar 4 will be available for both Windows and macOS.
Skylum Software states that Luminar 4 "shifts from being a tool-based approach to one that is purpose-based." Luminar 4 has a wide variety of tools, but one goal of the software is to makes tools easy to use for both beginners and professionals.
Luminar 4 brings several AI-powered tools that allow users to make edits easily. It includes tools for AI sky replacement, AI skin enhancement, portrait enhancement, and an AI tool to enhance structures. These tools make it easy to perform a large edit by taking advantage of AI rather than having to do the edit by hand.
Luminar 4 also includes a new edit module, smart contrast feature, color styles library, and Luminar Looks feature.
Luminar 4 can run as a standalone editing application or as a plug-in for other programs. It can be used as a plug-in for Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom Classic CC, and Adobe Photoshop Elements on Windows PCs. On macOS devices, it can be used as a plug-in for Apple Aperture and Photos for macOS.
Luminar 4
This photo editor has AI-powered tools and is designed to make tools easier to use for professionals and beginners.
