Lutron has added two new devices to its Caséta Smart Lighting Control System, a motion sensor and a repeater.

The motion sensor can be used in any room where you might need hands-free assistance with your light, such as a bathroom, laundry room or garage. It's freestanding and works with Caséta lights and also its Serena Shades. It has a 180-degree field of view and is totally wireless so it can be mounted anywhere, it also has a better life of 10 years.

The Caséta Repeater is for homes with unique layouts, or unusually dense walls, or that are just, you know... massive. By plugging it into any outlet within 60 feet of the Caséta Smart Bridge, you can extend the range of your system by a further 60 feet, no ethernet required.

The sensor will cost $49.95 and the repeater $74.95 and will be made available in white at the beginning of February.