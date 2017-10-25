The second season of Stranger Things is on the interdimensional monster-laden horizon, and Lyft has partnered up with Netflix to help you get into the right headspace with malfunctioning GPS, Eggo waffles, and drivers vomiting slugs.

Ride sharing service Lyft announced in a blog post today that it's introducing a promotional feature on its app to celebrate the return of everyone's favorite 80's-inspired sci-fi series, Stranger Things. When toggled on from October 26-27 between 6AM to 6PM local time, the new feature — called "Strange Mode" — will transform the little car symbols on Lyft's map into iconography from the show like waffles, Dustin's cool trucker hat, and Joyce's wad of multicolored Christmas lights.

However, the real treat (or trick, depending on how you feel about jump scares) is occurring on October 27 and 28: passengers in LA and Philadelphia who switch their Lyft app to Strange Mode between 4PM and 9PM will have the chance to experience a horror-filled ride to their destination, complete with technical difficulties, flashing red lights, and their driver regurgitating an otherworldly slug-like larva into their own open hands.

While I feel like people who enjoy fun pop culture gimmicks and haunted house-style surprises will really dig this, others who already find rides from strangers to be awkward and uncomfortable (read: definitely me) may not be the best candidates for it. You do get a well-deserved waffle treat at the end though, so keep that in mind when deciding whether or not to risk tangling with the Demogorgon on the way to your friend's pre-Halloween bash. I personally am going to oversaturate myself with my favorite media in the usual way — repetitive binge-watching with copious amounts of snacks, trying not to cut my hand on anything. Er, sorry Barb.

Thoughts?

Are you going to try and catch one of Lyft's rides into the Upside Down? Give us a shout in the comments!