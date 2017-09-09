In 2015, MacBook kicked off the current generation of Apple laptops. In 2016, the MacBook Pro took another big step forward. So — what's coming next?
In March of 2015, Apple introduced the all-new 12-inch MacBook. Not Air. Not Pro. And certainly not at the old, white, plastic MacBook's pricepoint. More shocking was its ports — or more precisely, its lack thereof. Gone was MagSafe, Apple's convenient, tumble-preventing, dent-saving connector. Gone was old-school USB-A. Nowhere was Thunderbolt. Instead, Apple introduced USB-C.
These changes came to 2016's MacBook Pro, too, along with an OLED-screen Touch Bar in lieu of function keys and a gorgeous Wide Color display.
So, what's next for the MacBook lineup?
When will Apple update the MacBook?
Here's the previous update schedule:
- March 2015: MacBook with Intel Broadwell CoreM
- March 2016: MacBook with Intel Skylake CoreM and rose gold color option
- October 2016: MacBook Pro with Intel Skylake Core i5 and i7 processors
- June 2017: MacBook and MacBook Pro with Intel Kaby Lake processors
Apple could drop new MacBooks or MacBook Pros at any time — and if the updates are iterative, we could wake up to a press release and an updated web page any morning.
A bigger update, like to Intel's next-generation Coffee Lake processors, probably won't come until 2018 at the earliest.
Will the next MacBook get Touch Bar and Touch ID?
Touch Bar has proven to be divisive: Apple anticipated high attraction levels for Touch Bar, but while some people like it, many others do not. So, will Apple stick with Touch Bar the way the company did with USB-C, and push it out across the line? Or will Apple retrench and rethink its approach to touch? We'll have to wait and see.
Touch ID, on the other hand, is such a convenience on the 2016 MacBook Pro that not expanding it to all other portable Macs would be a letdown. The only reason it might not is price point: It requires a secure, dedcated processing and display system — think embedded Apple Watch just for Apple Pay — so it adds about $200-$300 to the bill.
It's possible Apple could do what it did with MacBook Pro and offer MacBook (Escape) and MacBook (Touch Bar) options, the former with traditional function keys, the latter with OLED. Otherwise, fingers crossed Apple can figure out how to save a few dollars elsewhere and get Touch ID in and under budget.
And a Force Touch Bar, right?
Love the way you think! Touch Bar is begging for Force Touch, but it's unclear if the technology is ready for the next generation of MacBook Pro or MacBook.
What about Face ID?
Face ID for the MacBook and MacBook Pro seems like something that has to arrive sooner rather than later. It's already rumored for iPhone 8, after all. The only real question is how long would it take to propagate from phones to laptops?
Windows already does facial recognition to unlock, and it'd be great on a Mac. That way, Apple Watch Auto Unlock, Touch ID, and Face Unlock could be in a three-way race!
Could Apple ditch the keyboard entirely for a multi-force-touch surface?
That rumor has been around for a while. The idea of doing to the laptop keyboard what Apple did to the smartphone keyboard is compelling for a number of reasons — and terrifying for a number of reasons as well!
At some point, tactile simulation technologies could be advanced enough to trick out brain into feeling keys, dials, nobs, and other dynamically changing controls where none really exist, but we're probably not there yet.
More USB-C?
Apple wanted to create a MacBook that was entirely wireless. Since wireless charging wasn't an option, though, Apple had to include at least one wire. So, it made that wire a multi-tasker. USB-C can both charge and carry data. Since one was infinitely more than none, that was enough, right?
Wrong. Not only isn't wireless charging a thing yet, MacBooks still don't have LTE, and Bluetooth still isn't good enough to support real, diverse peripherals. The future, as always, is a beautiful lie.
The MacBook Pro does this right, with its two to four USB-C ports; it seems only natural that the MacBook should follow in these footsteps. There are no doubt power and design constraints that may make two USB-C ports more challenging than one in a MacBook, especially when it comes to where they can be mounted on that tiny motherboard. But it's a challenge worth exploring.
In a perfect world, I'd love to see them on both sides, like the higher-end MacBook Pro, so I can charge from either side. I'd settle for them both on one side. It would show Apple can still bring us the future — but in a way that mitigates the real pain points of the present.
And they'd be USB-C and Thunderbolt 3, right? RIGHT?
Look, no blogger should ever substitute their fantasies for engineering realities. But if Thunderbolt 3 is possible on MacBook Pro, it'd be outstanding to have it on MacBook. Consistency is absolutely a customer-facing feature.
You mentioned LTE, any chance...?
I've always suspected getting LTE in a MacBook was more about the extortion-level licensing fees Qualcomm charges than any real philosophical or technical hurdles within Apple. The current round of lawsuits only deepens those suspicions, as does the rumors that Apple is working on its own LTE modem.
I very much hope we get LTE-equipped MacBooks — and soon. We may just have to let the lawsuit dust settle first.
How about next-generation Intel Coffee Lake processors?
If and when Coffee Lake is available in the types of chipsets Apple uses in MacBook and MacBook Pro, there are a few things to look out for:
- Coffee Lake will allow for a higher number of cores per processor. Previously available primarily on the higher-end Xeon line, pressure from AMD's Ryzen Threadripper has gotten intel to push desktop chips up from 4 cores and 8 threads to 6 cores and 12 threads.
- Faster memory speeds.
- Updated Thunderbolt and USB support. Thunderbolt 3 still doesn't support even older DisplayPort standards. We'll see if Coffee Lake fares better.
Any chance new laptops could run on ARM, use iOS, have a full multitouch display, and support Apple Pencil?
This is more of a strategic decision for Apple than a technical one. Both MacBook and iPad Pro tackle the problem of ultra-light computing from different directions. Currently, macOS lacks a touch-first interface and that would take time and resources to build out (see Windows 8). Arguably that time and those resources would be better invested in making iOS a better primary computing platform on iPad and larger screens in general.
iOS also lacks a pointer system, though adding selection (like on Apple TV) and cursor (like in text editing mode), seems like far less work. (Again, not an engineer, so everything seems both easy and impossible to me!)
A MacBook that's essentially an iPad Pro with a proper keyboard, SurfaceBook-style, would be incredibly interesting to me. Apple prototypes everything, so we'll have to see what's interesting to them.
But it'd be killer at coffee shops and on planes. I'm just saying...
Jet black? (Product) RED?
Ha! I knew that was what all this was coming to!
MacBook is currently the only laptop from Apple that comes in color. (Sorry, MacBook Pro, silver and space gray aren't colors). Gold debuted with the original and rose gold came last year.
I'm not sure if the Jet Black process scales or holds up to MacBook. I'd love to see it, microabrasions, and all. (Product Red) at that size would be a lot of red. Maybe too much red?
Apple treats color finishes like features because that's how we treat them. We get as excited for new colors — more excited even — than we do for new configurations.
Personally, I'd like to see how Apple would handle Space Blue or Space Purple.
What do you want to see from the next MacBook?
The MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is a bold new machine that pushes the future of displays, ports, and input, but it's also one that risks leaving many traditional Mac users behind. Whether that's ultimately good or bad, we'll have to wait in see. For now, it's your turn. What do you want to see in Apple's next Mac laptop?
Updated September, 2016: Intel Coffee Lake, Face ID, and more new rumors added.
Reader comments
"Any chance new laptops could run iOS, have a full multitouch display, and support Apple Pencil?"
Apple should definately release an iOSBook as the replacement for the Aging MacBookAirs. The advantages are:
1. It could fit into the right Price Point.
2. It could use the A10 Chip and not an intel Chip.
3. There are far more iPhone users who are already familiar with the iOS GUI that would be the natural fit.
4. Better integration with the APP store that people those 500 Million users use already
5. Easier to implement that Touch Mac.
6. There is war being waged between MS and Google for the Home PC market now: Windows Home vs. Chrome Book. Apple shouldn't ignore this and needs to compete because if Google wins Apple definately will be hurt in the long run.
I hope they don't forget about the Mac mini also. Its about time it gets some love.
Just bought a 2015 refurb and it's twice the computer that the current macbook Pro is. And it geek benches within a few points performance wise./
MacBook needs to be cheaper! It needs a better FaceTime camera.
As much as I want Apple to bring back the 17" MBP, I doubt it'll happen thanks to current day airline limits for laptop battery size.
Whatever the reason is as to why Apple won't bring back the 17" MBP, it's certainly not this one.
For touch, I'd like to see Apple turn the track pad into a screen rather than replace the function keys. It would provide more real estate and allow pinch-zooming, pencil support, etc. If they can figure out fingerprint scanning under a screen it could do that as well.
That's what I thought when Apple introduced the Touch Bar. Why not the track pad?
Wasnt able to edit my earlier comment , but to add to why Id like Apple to put a new 17 model out
For 2011 , that Laptop was OP . I maxed mine to 16gb RAM , and an SSD . Ran like a dream . I really had wanted to upgrade , but these new models dont do much for me personally . USB A ports are still key , at least for 2-3 more years . At school , all our laptops are of 2014-15 vintage . They all rely on USB A . Many workstations etc are still USB A and will continue to be so . The dongle thing is stupid , I want something plugged into my laptop , not plugged into a wire , which if is like Apple's usual cable standard , will break pretty quickly
Ive had to move to an SP4 now , as last week , on its 5th anniversary since I bought the thing , the keyboard has gone . It doesnt work , and Apple havent been able to give a straight answer on how to fix it , So apple , it is my plea to you , yes your new MBPs are brilliant machines , but they are not good enough for true pro usage . They are more like updated Macbook Airs than Pros . Bring out some proper MBPs , with USB A , Magsafe , SD Card etc . And kaby lake
Plus finally , your UK Prices are absurd . £1800 for the entry level model ? No thanks .
RIP Macbook Pro 17 Late 2011 : May 5 2012 - May 5 2017
USB-A ports are legacy ports, people will always say it has 2-3 more years, it's gotta be changed now otherwise it never will be. You can always buy dongles from other manufacturers, you don't have to buy from Apple.
It'll never happen , but Id love Apple to reintroduce the 17 inch MBP
> Sorry, MacBook Pro, silver and space gray aren't colors
Hey, air is colorless. Space gray is a color: it's called a neutral. Silver is fully reflective: it's *all* of the colors. We get some old school transparent cases and then they will be colorless!
Had trouble editing my comment--it went a page with HTML code!
In any event, wanted to add that you hit upon something else cool-- the colors!
The idea of a Space Blue or Space Purple MacBooks appeals to us.
Or another choice: How about the Toyota Prius's marvelous light green "Sea Glass Coral"?
Apple could combine forces with Toyota. Buy a Prius and get the Apple Auto Navigation package along with a 12" MacBook in a matching metallic color to drive the car with!
We'd buy both in a heartbeat!
Great coverage of possibilities for a new 12" MacBook!
But, Rene, you left out the most important one!
...
[drum roll, please]
...
A LOWER PRICE!!
:-)
That's what's holding us back, more than anything else. Well, that, and the keyboard to some extent. Here, we thought that the MacBook Air was like typing on a brick! Still, it'll beat the onscreen iPad keyboard.
The only other feature we'd really want would be a second USB-C slot.
So many of the other things seem better fits for higher-end gear, whereas the lightweight, small MacBook is brilliant minimalism in a laptop!
Each time, I pick one up in the store, I still can't get over how light weight they are!
I would like to see them put a decent FaceTime camera and pencil support . Touch Bar would be super
Upgraded clickety butterfly keyboard like the MBP. Katy Lake, 16GB RAM. Ability to drive 4K display at 60Hz. Illuminated Apple.
1TB option, 16GB RAM option, a second USB-C port, and Kaby Lake, and I'm in.
This thread confirms many of my thoughts, but also leaves room for some positive ones, as well.
I am excited to use the Touch Bar with many applications. The new space grey 15" is going to compliment my collection in a new way. The larger trackpad is nice. Looking forward to the new keyboard.
As a photographer and graphic/web designer, I am going to miss the peripherals for SDHC and USB 3.0, as most of my storage will have to be moved from 128gb cards and drives. I used these small storage devices, left in the slots, for photo libraries, movie storage, cache, and transfers. My goal is to leave the internal SSD clean and free of files. Bring on the dongles!
When are we going to get cellular data support built in? I love my LTE iPad Pro, but don't prefer creating a hotspot every time I need WiFi on my laptop.
That being said, my MacBook Pro 15.4" is on the way in November (or December)! Cannot wait!
I get the USB-C will soon be all the rage, especially with this push by Apple. But was new camera storage technology is copming out to replace the SDcard slot. I understand (but don't believe in ) Apples desire push the new technologies forward. But taking away the SD card slot without a replacement is just a **** move.
Most new cameras can connect wirelessly, but otherwise your camera will come with a USB cable that can be used with the dongle
Absolutely missing -- must -- features to even consider worth bearing the title 'Pro':
- Non-soldered RAM & SSD
- more than 16GB RAM option
For a professional developer like me who already has a 15.4" MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD and was looking to upgrade to a new model with (much needed) greater memory capacity, this update is utterly pointless.
This is the first time in my 12 years of Apple ownership that I'm starting to question my future with Apple.
Something old: MagSafe
Reason: safe way to power the MacBook
Something New: Dual Domain pixels in the screen
Reason: wider viewing angles
Something New: ARM architecture
Preferably A series by Apple
Reason: Apple has experience with ARM processors, and could hopefully get the same benefits as they do with iOS devices
Something Borrowed: Fusion CPU like the iPhone (4 high power & 4 high efficiency)
Reason: Battery life, I'm not developing apps 24/7, so I don't need a powerhouse 24/7
Something Different: replace the headphone jack with 1 lightning port
Reason: unity between Apple's products (peripheral wise)
Preferred solution: add thunderbolt 3 (and USB c) to iOS devices

One thing to note is that the CPU isn't always working at full power. Most of the time it's laying mostly dormant with OS features such as AppNap, that's why the fans don't kick in unless you're doing something resource intensive. The fans only really kick in for me if I'm playing a game, installing an OS/large app update, and probably would kick in if I was doing something like video editing though I don't do that. You can always click the battery icon to see what applications are using a lot of power.
Also, I'd rather see the iPhone have USB-C instead of Lightning, as opposed to having a Lightning port on the Mac, considering USB-C is a standard and Lightning is proprietary.
Price.
Isaiah Heart.
Have to agree with others that what needs to be changed is the price.
I went to the Apple Store online, and priced out a 13" MacBook Pro (without the Touch Bar) and just went with the lowest end configuration (8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD). I included AppleCare (I get it for completely new design changes), and a USB C to USB A dongle (which I will need to attach older peripherals.)
With tax, this came out to almost $1800 US. And this is for the lowest end MacBook Pro (which, IMO, with this configuration and specs, should probably be more accurately designated a MacBook Plus.) Wow. This is simply more money than I'm willing to spend.
I really don't know what Apple is trying to accomplish. Reading comments here and on other sites on the web, I see two general themes - for general consumers/prosumers, the price is too high. For true professionals, the hardware (especially RAM) isn't good enough.
Maybe Apple is just trying to push the general consumer to an iPad Pro, so the whole story won't be told until next year when the iPad line is updated along with the iMac.
The MacBook Pros are simply too expensive. No more. No less. They were already too expensive before and were literally many hundreds too expensive over this past year given how obsolete some of the internals were but now they're $300-$500 more than before when they were $100-$300 too much to begin with. That's problem number one. The MacBook Air was overpriced at $999 and now it goes into the holiday season just as overpriced and more obsolete. A token $100 cut was an absolute necessity and there really should have been some upgrades made to the internals even at that price. The 12" MacBook needs to go down $200. There are other laptops with similar components and specs with some additional functionality. $1099 and $1299 for the two models was another must have and if those two devices don't replace the MacBook Air (and get upgraded internally) by this time next year, look for Mac laptop sales to fall off 25% or more. And there's zero reason to have the previous gen 13" MacBook pro at $1299. Apple needs to cut prices of its obsolete stuff like it does the iPhone.
I want a lightning in port. Now no wired headphones with both the iPhone and new Macs. The port could also use iPhone accessories like mics, card readers, etc.
It'd be better if the iPhone used USB-C rather than Lightning since USB-C is the standard, then they'd work nicely together
I would like Apple to add the option of a touchscreen to all of their laptops, In the future I hope that Apple offers one operating system that is compatible with laptops and iPads. I enjoy my 2011 Mac Book Air and iPad Pro 9.7, just would be more consistent to have one operating system.
Maybe one day, but for the current moment Apple is very keen on keeping both separate. Making macOS work with the touch screen would require a complete redesign, and that's just the OS, you've gotta then think about all the applications available for the OS and how they would need to be redesigned.
I personally don't mind them being separate, however I want to see a more "desktop-os" approach to the iPad Pro at least, that means at least a file-system, and some actual Pro apps (Logic Pro, Final Cut Pro) as well as development tools such as Xcode
For the price they are asking I feel that a 4K screen is not an unreasonable ask. Yes you don't need 4K on a 15 inch screen but you don't "need" it on a 21.5 inch screen either. I agree with others that the SD card slot should have been retained and for the money they are asking a minimum of a dongle for USB 3.0 and HDMI connections. More than ever as I have said I am happy that I got the Skylake iMac this year.
4K on a 15" screen really is useless, because your eyes simply cannot see the additional resolution, unless you cram your face abnormally close. According to the calculations here: https://www.pugetsystems.com/labs/articles/Can-you-see-the-difference-wi..., the MacBook Pros are sharp enough as they are. And you really do want 4K on a 21" screen.
A lightening port for headphones (to be consistent)
Include some adapters
Include the wall adapter (wtf apple)
Magsafe!

Glad there's lots of RAM mentions. That's my biggest issue, as well as the AMD graphics. I get that plenty of people don't need 32gb, but I can't understand why they argue against giving the option to those that do. As it stands, the new system simply doesn't offer any compelling reason to replace my 2013 mbp for my needs.
Very disappointed with the price point - $1,500 for the base model and no touch bar. Should have been called the semi-pro model.
What other options are there for someone wanting a portable Mac? A low powered, overpriced MacBook or, a well priced Air with an inferior screen. Seems to me Apple is missing a large population of (potential) users that don't have a very good choice in hardware at a competitive price point.
The price
So card
The price
MagSafe
The price
I've got a 2012 aka 1st get rMBP. People were living a #donglelife back then, but only on Thunderbolt 1.0. I could understand the MacBook Nothing giving you no legacy options; the legacy options were to buy other MacBooks. For the Pro machine though, there's been no concession for it. Apparently Phil Schiller has said that powering 32GB RAM would be too costly on battery life. Well then fatten up the machine with more batteries then! They probably could've achieved the appropriate level of battery life and still come in thinner and lighter (just) than the old design.
Other than that I'd go for:
1x legacy USB-A
Charger to magsafe-ify the Thunderbolt 3/USB-C connector on the male end (still allows any of the 4 ports to take power
HDMI 2.0 - yes this will output only 4K, but the old system used 1080p HDMI with Thunderbolt 1 or 2 supporting higher resolutions
I don't know why legacy ports are needed on a next-generation MacBook, it should have just next-generation ports. They should just do the same as they did with the iPhone 7 and include the adapters in the box
I think for the first of a new-generation MBP, in the here and now, a level of transition should've been considered. They are answering the question of, "What do I do with my gazillion USB peripherals?" by telling you to spend a bit more money (on top of thousands) on dongles. For the iPhone going to Lightning, aside from chargers, USB cables and speaker docks, there wasn't much in the way of different peripherals. This made the transition easier. For USB-A to USB-C, there are so many more devices people have invested in over close to 20 years.
Even for Firewire, they included the FW400 6 pin and FW800 9 pin on the same system even though there were so few (comparative to USB) devices in existence and the Firewire market switched to 9 pin very quickly. Whether as you say, include adaptors in the box (the price of these machines would allow that), or build in some legacy ports, they should've addressed the current day landscape better.
I still maintain that HDMI 2.0 would've been a good idea. The now old MBPs included HDMI as a user requested feature. 2011 and prior required a dongle from miniDP or mini-DVI to HDMI. They could've continued down that path, but they allowed concession for that port. They've essentially gone back to the 2011 idea of "buy a dongle" when it comes to video out. My girlfriend has a 2011 MBP and she's annoyed when I can hook up my 2012 rMBP to a TV with no fuss. Unless TVs will include video in via type-C in addition to HDMI on mass as a standard feature, we're going backwards.
I would of kept an Hdmi port because thats the most common one for connecting a monitor and now we have to buy an adapter

Technically you're not using any more cables than before. Just instead of HDMI-to-HDMI it's USB-C to HDMI
Being from the UK so I will say the price.
Agree, these prices are way too high. I promised to get my wife a MacBook this year as a birthday/Christmas gift and have waited to see what the new offerings would be. At these prices and with the new/limited number of ports it'll be back to our original option of a MacBook Air.

They should have added a lightning port, now all the headphones coming out for the iPhone will not work on any machine. (Bluetooth is NOT a solution, it's still poor for audio quality).
This is a mess.
Rather the iPhone 7 should use USB-C instead of Lightning, since USB-C is a standard and Lightning is proprietary, yep, it's a bit of a mess
This is probably the only thing you and I agree on. If we're gonna do this, let's do it right instead of having proprietary ports. But alas, that's a cash flow for Apple, so no chance of that happening anytime soon.
Honestly, the new Macbook Pro is great.. Nothing that really needs to be changed. The only downside is the price. Horribly expensive!
I think it's a great machine; definitely a day one for me, upgrading from my 2014 15" MacBook Pro (on my 372 charging cycle). I wish it had LDDR4 ram but I understand why they were restrained from going with it, also a 24GB option would have been great, but I'm totally excited about the faster SSD. I can tell I'm not in a group of my peers lol but design is extremely important to me and I'm obsessed with thinness probably more so than apple.
I'd like just one USB A port....just in case I need to plug in a DVD drive, flash drive, or connect my iPhone in a pinch
If you need a "USB-A" port to plug in a "DVD drive", the MacBook is not the laptop for you. The DVD drive was removed on purpose a while ago as no one should need it anymore. I can't remember the last time I put a disc into a laptop, the whirring, the slowness of it loading, the possibility of getting scratches on the disc…
You do if you want to rip a CD or movie.
Some of us still like to buy physical media.

Ripping CDs was something I did 10+ years ago, that's also something which is unbearably slow compared to modern tech transfer speeds due to the age of the technology. If you like to buy physical media, why would you want to play that on your Mac instead of on a TV?
Have to agree on the physical media, but while new flash drives are coming out with double sided USB-A and USB-C, plugging in an older drive in a pinch will be an issue for the next few years. Dongle in a box or old port on the system is a good solution, but not to buy it additionally.
Erm............the price?

I would have kept the price point of the old models, maybe raise a little bit the price of the basic 15", now that it includes a dedicated GPU, where the previous didn't have.
And had kept the SD card slot. Is a Pro machine, and the new prosumer cameras use them and record 4K video, and photos with a gazillion of megapixels, so, is easier to transfer the videos and images inserting it in a card reader. And this laptops are supposed to be ideal for video editing and photographic processing, not?
It all makes me depressed. To think if I bought this it would be the first laptop I ever bought I couldn't plug anything into. Then the prices. Why such big increases? I understand though even storage is crazy fast now and that took newer tech that maybe cost more. The keyboards though... ugh. I miss more proper keyboards but even my 2003 Titanium Powerbook G4 had a terrible bouncy keyboard. It just feels like the new powerbooks are going off in a direction I can't follow anymore. : (.
To change something I just wish they left the Air's alone or upgraded them with all the ports and kept the ports. then left the Pros for the daredevils. With the air's days numbered I feel like I have so little choice left now in apple laptops. Nothing is left that appeals to me or I can afford.
You can still plug things into the Mac, they're just next generation ports, on a next generation MacBook. Use adapters for now, and soon USB-C accessories will be widely available
I love the idea of an OLED trackpad! Maybe it's only a matter of time...

The price - it's astronomical!
32GB RAM; 3840x2400 enhanced retina 16" edge-to-edge display by keeping the old body and reducing the bezel. The pro models don't need to be any thinner or lighter than they already are. The extra 1TB should not cost an additional $1200. My unrealistic wish list includes Intel Optane 3DXPoint storage but that's on down the road map. I agree with all the other comments that it's a shame losing MagSafe (a USB-C kind would be great). Including a USB-C to lightning cable or adapter and power extension cable would be welcome. I was ready to buy to replace my 2011 MBP17 and had planned to max out the configuration. Now I'll wait to see if I can win one from iMore!
I don't mind a lot of the changes. I even like typing on the iPad Pro keyboard, so that doesn't both me.
I really just want 1 USB-A port, 1 Thunderbolt 2 port and a cheaper entry price.
Being able to go beyond 16GB of RAM would be nice too. It's a bit ridiculous that you can't go beyond that considering my early-2011 mbp can go to 16GB.
32GB RAM.
Some kind of MageSafe replacement.
SD card slot.
And if the price is going that high then AppleCare should be included.
And one more thing, throw in a USB-C to Lighting Cable for those of that still sync our music through iTunes.
Just the price. Maybe about 200 bucks. But then again, i could raid my positive gains from Apple and Alphabet. Thats about it.
The pricing is ridiculous. A macbook PRO is a mobile workstation. It should have up to 64GB or 128GB of ram option. While its rare to use that much on a single computer, VMs benefit from it tremendously. Also Xeon processors and ECC memory. The portable PC side already has these things.
And the 2880x1800 display is getting a bit long in the tooth at over four years old. Isn't it time to step up to 4K or even 5K?
Those features alone along with discrete function keys programmers rely on to do WORK are far more valuable than a gimmick feature of a bar above the keyboard! LOL
Touch ID is nice but honestly its already succeeded by IR scanning (Windows Hello) on surface devices.
And those that have kids and/or cats will tell you that the magsafe connector has spared them costly repair bills. Yup, that's gone too!
Jesus christ 128GB of RAM? How many VMs are you running at once?
TL;DR - Make the MBP a 2 in 1 that runs both macOS and iOS or iOS that incorporates macOS features. More port options. Apple Pencil support. Fix the **** Mac App Store.
1. The Touch Bar is a welcome addition, but I want a 2 in 1 device from Apple. They don't need to add a touch interface to macOS to do this. Instead make the screen detachable and capable of running a modified version of iOS. Or just make a version of iOS that supports a trackpad, has finder or something similar, and incorporate other macOS features on the software side. Also, start making Apple Pencil compatible with all Mac and iOS devices. I would be willing to pay the combined price of a MacBook Pro and an iPad Pro just so I could have 1 device for all my needs. With their release of the Surface Studio and Surface Book Microsoft is starting to beat Apple at their own game. The updates to the MBP are great, but given how long it's been since Apple done a significant refresh of the MBP I was expecting much more. It's a sad day when Windows PC manufacturers are out innovating Apple.
2. Add back the SD card slot. I have a micro SD adapter that allows me to add 128 GB of additional storage to my current MBP, sits flush with the case and is aluminum so you can't even tell it's there. Removing the SD card slot just means I will need yet another adapter.
3. More ports. 4 USB-C ports is nice, but since so many devices have yet to make the switch it would seem logical that Apple would include a legacy USB port and HDMI. Yes I know there are adapters and dongles, but too many and the Mac becomes a cluttered mess.
4. In lieu of a touch friendly interface it would be cool if they replaced the trackpad with an OLED screen that you could use the Apple Pencil to draw on.
5. Bring the True Tone display to the MBP, and every other product with a screen.
6. "Hey Siri". Im not a fan of having to click something or use a keyboard shortcut to access Siri on the Mac. Hey Siri is great on the iPhone and Apple Watch and would be a welcome addition to macOS.
7. On the software side, get serious about the Mac App Store or shut it down. The quality of apps on the store is hit or miss due to many devs deciding to pull their apps or not sell future versions through the store. Rapid Weaver is a prime example of this. Rapid Weaver 5 is still being sold ok the App Store for $89 while Realmac Software is selling Rapid Weaver 7 on their website but not on the App Store. Apple really needs to come up with a solution that allows trial periods and discounted upgrades to new versions. Devs are what make Apple's devices so good. Apple needs to give devs the respect they deserve.

The price. It's ridiculously over priced.

I will miss the Magsafe and I think the price is a bit high but I guess if less people are buying laptops the scale isn't the same and price has to be adjusted for that.
Just one thing: a high-end option for 32GB RAM. Topping out at 16GB works against Apple's theme of "Macbook Pro as workstation", especially for demanding "Pro" workflows like 4k video production, high-resolution photo and image editing, software development running N+1 virtual machines with a side of Xcode, etc. Having toes (cough, entire limbs) in those waters, the extra RAM really does make a difference. This generation of Macbook Pro leaves the high-end to the ever-slower cycle times for the iMac and Mac Pro.
Supporting 32GB RAM wouldn't have been a 100% win either, since still there's real value to Apple's push for thinner and lighter. It's hard to handle the svelte Macbook and not imagine a Macbook Pro that gives that same featherweight impression. Pushing to 32GB RAM would increase the MBP's power requirements and worked against reducing the new MBP's weight and thickness. (Or it could just be an Intel chipset limitation; I'll admit I haven't done my homework there.)
Card lost - but update to the new SF protocol
Put the smartconector to replace the MagSafe - why apple don't make this logical step? To **** laptops because "muh tablet future"
32gb/64gb ram option - IS A PRO COMPUTER, A PROFESSIONAL COMPUTER
Sell in a sanity price point - starts a 1500 not 1800
Surprised actually there wasn't a a Smart Connector on this laptop. Would have solved the MagSafe loss and added use.
since the MacBook retina is clear the Tim Cook strategy, cripple the MacBooks is more easy than make iPads betters for work
I'd make it a new iMac. Please. Or a NEW Cheese Grater Mac Pro (Pretty Please).
I expected to remain very disappointed apple improve the hardware of these new teams but did not.
I would have liked to have seen MagSafe stick around, or at least be updated into some new USB-C version. Then I would like to have seen some adaptors in the box to help get over the IO change. Finally an option for more RAM.
Touchscreen. Until a MacBook has that I will never consider one again. I returned mine for a SurfaceBook, which was initially buggy but is now as reliable as my MacBook was. Windows 10 just looks so much more modern, whereas MacOS feels very outdated. I think Apple will do better with an iPad upgrade than a touch MacBook: give us a file system, better windowing, and mouse support.
It would make more sense to improve the iPad like you said, giving it a file-system/windowing, maybe not mouse support as the UI isn't designed for that. Rather than giving the Mac touch-screen which would require a lot of work and redevelopment of applications
Keep SDHC card slot. It makes zero sense to eliminate this when so many devices still require them. Apple fancies itself in photography and video, photo and video cams use and require them, so Apple removes the slot?! WTF?!
Make then new larger trackpad friendly with the Apple Pencil. I'm not sure how much use I'd ever get out of it, but I'd assume millions of others would love it. Heck, I might even discover it was a fun and useful feature for myself. And I'm not artistic! Lol! But, Apple did not. Again. :-(
To be fair, most modern photo/video cams include Wi-Fi and can transfer files through that, Apple's just trying to go wireless
Perfecto and I think I have to get used to this new #donglelife
Only thing I'm disappointed is I ordered the 256 GB 15" now having second thoughts that I should have opted for 512 GB when I'm already paying that much, shell out another 200 for the 512 GB.
I thought I was going to be immediately pre-ordering as I've got a 4 year old MacBook Air to replace. Instead now I'm contemplating a PC and after 12 years of Mac ownership that's something I'm not happy about.
What's the point in saving all of that space if I've then got to carry a bag full of dongles with me. Should have kept at least one USB-A port and the card reader. For the prices the graphics cards are embarrassing.
Ultimately though I'd have forgiven the port situation and the underpowered graphics if the price reflected that, but it doesn't, not close. £1749 in the UK for the most basic model with the touch bar, dream on Tim, no sale here. They'll love the rise in the average selling price; wonder if they'll focus so heavily on all of the lost purchases
Go out and get a 2015 13" MBP asap. You'll be happy
Dongles are only required during the interim of changing over to USB-C devices, not permanent. It doesn't make sense to have a USB-A port on the MacBook as it's a next generation product, but a USB-A to USB-C adapter should have been included in the box
1) Kept at least one legacy USB-A port Since right now if I bought a new MacBook Pro I could not even plug my iPhone into the computer with the cable Apple ships in the box...
2) Kept MagSafe since if I upgrade it makes all of the power adapters I have accumulated over the years worthless and that is a reasonable amount of money I would have to spend to replace them with USB-C chargers.
Apple should have included a USB-C connector with the iPhone 7 in preparation for these new Macs rather than having a USB-A port on the MacBook. It seems incredibly short-sighted that they didn't do this
Add one USB-A port. This way any "normal" user can get it without being worried about adapters. Kaby Lake would be nice, but i get it's not included.. oh and add an option to have 32GB ram. Many Mac users are developers and they need the memory.
It makes more sense to include a USB-A to USB-C adapter rather than put a USB-A port on the MacBook. Soon USB-C accessories will be widely available
I know Apple considers its products aspirational but the pricing is getting out of hand. The average consumer cannot even consider a Mac anymore. They are now at the top end of premium pricing which is not competitive at all. I'm sure they will sell plenty with the pent up demand and Wall Street will be very happy with Tim Cook as a result. I think adjusting the price down would open the door for countless people and more than make up for any drop in the profits. Of course, I don't see that coming unless the warehouses are stuffed with unsold products.
I was disappointed with the AMD GPU. Why not one of the NVidea GPUs which run circles around the AMD offerings?
And why no option for the Kaby Lake processors? Why put out new hardware with a one year old CPU?
And like most others... I would like to have the MagSafe plug back for charging. Maybe a USB-C plug with a MagSafe "like" break away end?
RE: Kaby Lake processors. I think it's kinda bad that Apple releases Therese new computers with processors that are already 1 generation old and outdated. And since they are, that means Intel is well along with the next version of processors, which means Apple's shinny, thin, new, thin MacBooks are nearly 2 generations behind on the processor front then. And the prices went up significantly for that too.
Well, nvidia gpus have a bunch off problems and are inferior at AMD ones, but you are right about MagSafe.
Well, nvidia gpus have a bunch off problems and are inferior at AMD ones, but you are right about MagSafe.
i think the problem is that they probably had agreed to buy and put AMD GPU's in the new MBP way before they had the specs on them or the 10 series.
Hopefully next year
32Gb+ of RAM
17" option
At least one USB-A port
MagSafe
Not extortionately expensive.
I agree with everything except having a USB-A port. They should just include a USB-A to USB-C adapter instead
How can you call a machine "Pro" with only 16 gig of ram and only one drive.. really? Touch strip? Who cares.. I need two 2 tb drives and 32 or 64gig of ram.. It's thin enough who cares about that.. Keep the mag power.. again i mean really? Apple is lost.. keeping my 20011 macPro as long as I can.. So not worth upgrading.. prosumer maybe.. We should be able to configure as we see fit...

Doesn't sound like you're the target audience for a MacBook. I'm assuming you are using the DVD drive for second HDD?
If they can't lower the price, throw in free Apple Care, a bunch of USB-C cables, bonus iCloud space, etc.

I lightning connector so I can use the insane amount of dongles I already have to my iphone and ipad.
Change the usb-c charging cable so it has a magsafe like feature.
More ram
More RAM
More RAM
More RAM
Simple. Sell them cheaper.
The new price-points are ridiculous and will exclude the millions of "faux-pros" (like me) who would previously stretch to buy the Pro models as an aspirational and feel-good purchase.
Now only real pros (i.e. people who make money from their laptop) can afford to pay the high price of the new MacBook Pros.
Maybe they're ceding that market to Microsoft. I actually think that may be a factor, now that Windows actually has fantastic hardware out there in the MacBook Air and Pro price points. It's probably getting harder to sell the laptops, so now they have to be more targeted in who they're selling to the MBP to.
I agree with you. I'm sort of the same type of user as you, and it's why I got an iMac and was planning on getting a MacBook (initially got one, but returned it for the iMac since I already had a Windows Notebook). There's no way I can justify buying these inflexible machines over something like a Surface Book or even a Surface Pro - never mind the amazing options coming out of Dell, HP, ASUS, and Lenovo.
As a faux-professional, I also find myself using Windows more, as it has more options for that kind of software compared to OS X. You have options for Corel, Cyberlink, Magix, etc. which simply do not exist on macOS; and this often ends up costing you more money if you go with macOS as well.
Maybe it was just a failed experiment on my part, but I did install Windows 10 in Boot Camp during the promotion with my Windows 7 Key, just to make sure I could always "switch back" on the desktop without buying a new machine (or a Retail Windows License) ;-) I'm starting to get the itch to reinstall it, but I don't want my Mac to feel lackluster because I never run macOS on it, Lol. May just sell and replace it.
If I get rid of the Mac, then I'm going to have to get rid of the iPhone as well, as it works poorly with non-Apple devices/OSes.
The surface book is not really a cheaper alternative to the MacBooks, dollar for dollar you will get more performance from the MacBook Pro 15", of course the surface book does quite a few things the MacBook does not.
The main thing the Surface Book does that the MacBook Pro doesn't is that it has a touch screen with stylus. If you're not planning to draw then you don't need those things
Agreed. The MBP is not for creative Pros

If you need to be able to draw or are a graphics designer then get the Surface. For people like app/web developers, video editors or even graphics editors that don't require the ability to draw as they're simply editing photographs, the MBP may be the better option
Exactly, There needs to be something for the hobbyist around the $1500- $1600 CAD mark, that has a little more oomph than the 12" MacBook. I have a mid 2014 13" MBP that was listed at $1599 CAD IIRC. I have it boot camped to play World of Tanks with the kids. I have a nifti drive with a 128GB micro SSD with my iTunes catalogue on it to make up for the flash storage lost to Windows. I really like this machine, and when it gives out, hopefully in a long time, I'd like to be able to replace it with something comparable for under 2K. What I would consider equivalent to this would set me back $2299 CAD
Going back to more charging/connection ports (I have 7 on my late 2013 Macbook Pro not counting the headphone jack which I use for my external speaker). What peripherals that I now use am I supposed to dispense with? One USB-A port would enable me to continue to use myUSB multiport to delay needing dongles or replacement peripherals for ones that work and I like.. The SD card slot to ensure I can easily load pictures from my two pre-wifi multi-thousand dollar camera systems. And a legacy Thunderbolt port would save me the cost of another cable. I will be delaying replacing my Mac for as long as it works.
I would start by making them Macbooks, not MBPs.
For Macbooks, switch to much cheaper PCIe TLC SSDs, stick with 2 TB3 ports and drop the price down by 200-300$. Make Touch bar a BTO on the 999$ Macbook, don't complicate the line up with 3-4 separate models.
For MBPs, the focus isn't on the battery life but for performance. That means thicker chassis with larger battery, 32GB support with LPDDR4X, use the fastest PCIe that they have now, support eGPUs out of the box with 4 TB3 ports.
Bundle in a few common dongles, absolutely the long power cords included as well.
1) kept the SD card slot
2) kept MagSafe 2 power port
3) kept at least one "legacy" port such as HDMI (I use that daily when plugging my 15" rMBP to my TV). Or included an adapter or two in the box.
4) added an extra ThunderBolt 3 port for the 15" MBP at least.
5) had more powerful and dedicated AMD GPUs in the lineup at least for the 15" model.
6) added a 32GB RAM option for the 15" model if Apple is not planning on updating the Mac Pro any longer.
I forgot about the HDMI loss, good point. Makes sense for a lot of users.
It makes more sense to include an adapter in the box rather than add an old port to the Mac, since USB-C is capable of this
Keep the SD card slot. Keep the Esc key. Keep the magsafe charger.
Love the touchpad and the touch bar. From what I've seen they're great.
I've never used the Esc key except in games to go back to the main menu, and these machines are not primarily designed for gaming
Just adding to this comment as I recently realized you can close dialog boxes with the Esc key, so that could be a problem for some people. Applications like the terminal should show the Esc key by default
I really would have liked to see the retention of magsafe. That is one of the best things they brought to market, and it's being emulated across the board now. USB-C charging is really a step back from magsafe in my opinion.
Keep the SD card slot
Make some sort of USB c magsafe charger
More than 4 USB c ports
Retained the extension cable
More powerful dedicated graphics card option for the 15 inch
32 GB ram option
i personally wouldn't need more than 16 GB of RAM, but I also don't get the "Pro" moniker when limiting some of the pro people who'd use it to its namesake.
They got rid of the extension cable for the charger? That sucks.
Price! They could have included the Touch Bar on the $1499 model. It is odd that $1500 is not enough to get a Touch Bar.
This. Their recent pricing moves on the Mac side have been downright ridiculous.
Agree. For the price I expected much more. At the very least they should have waited for the Kabylake processors. Going into the event I was planning on buying a new MBP as soon as they are released, but will likely now wait until mid to end of 2017. By then they'll have at least upgraded the processors the Kabylake. If my late 2013 15" MBP continues to do everything I need it to I may wait even longer. I REALLY wish Apple would suck up their pride and make a 2 in 1 device. I have come close a couple times to getting a Surface Pro or Book, but have resisted because I am heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem. That and I really don't care for the Surface Pro's trackpad and paying MBP prices for the Surface Book is hard to justify since I'm not sure how I will like working on a windows machine again. Bad news, my inner geek has to wait a little while longer before scratching the new laptop itch. Good news, my wallet won't be emptied out quite yet.
Sent from the iMore App
Just two things:
MagSafe adapter used with USB C
LTE option

Qualcomm licensing is brutal (I think percentage of retail price). Would you pay $120+ for it?
That wouldn't make sense. We have iphones and ipads for that. I do not want to see the Macs with LTE.
Yes

Well I'm sure people will do just like the LTE models of iPad. What's the difference? Make a wifi model and also LTE model for $120 extra. Doesn't look that complex to me if they want to do it.
i would totally pay $120 more for LTE in my mac, they could at least give us an option. i would even pay $200 if it came to that for the sake of function and convenience.
I agree on the LTE chips in laptops. They're built for portability and yet after these years (decades?) they still possess no LTE chips to do what they were designed to do in the first place - be portable. Kind of ridiculous when we think about it.
But, as Rene points out, maybe it's the licensing. But even then, give customers the option of LTE models, or not. I can't imagine Qualcomm saying no to the opportunity to sell more procpduct.
While it would be nice to have LTE it isn't something I would be willing to spend much more to get. I bought a couple LTE iPads but eventually realized that I didn't need the LTE and data plan because I usually had access to wifi (even when out and about) when I was using my iPad. When I didn't it was easy to just use my iPhone as a hotspot or use my Karma Go hotspot. I could see why others would want it though. Especially for folks on an unlimited data plan that can't use their iPhone as a hotspot.

Something old - keep the SDXC slot - and make it flush with case
Something new - number key pad on 15" model
Something borrowed - touch screen with touch enabled MacOS
Something blue - the real IBM Thinkpad keyboard
well played!
I agree on the number pad on the 15" models. Good point.
Say, I thought the column was about the 12" MacBook!
They will release MacBook Pro 13th—err, I mean 13" next year I suppose.
as my user name suggests i love apple but lately they have really been dropping the ball. i know when they dropped the super drive that was a bit controversial and ultimately that wasn't a bad idea but taking all of the usb A ports so you have no legacy option without a fist full of dongles is just a bad idea.
one of my favourite features of the MBP is magsafe, if i had a dollar for every time it has saved either my MBP or my power cord i could afford the outrageous price for the new MBP but i would even be willing to pay it if they didn't remove everything about it that makes it useful for me. i use the SD card reader every day, i use the HDMI port regularly, i don't even own a usb c connector or device and i happen to love my glowing apple logo
they have taken a great phone and taken the headphone jack out due to stupidity not courage and now they have taken everything that was useful about the MBP when it comes to connectivity and for what?.
if i had my way it would be the same weight, have a 16-24 hour battery life, have the new screen but keep the glowing apple logo, keep the same keybord as the old one and keep all the old ports and just add 2 new usb c ports, there is plenty of room to do that. the new speakers are a good idea as the old ones are a little tinny.
i don't know how useful the touch bar is going to be but i am willing to keep an open mind as the function key still makes the function keys appear so i don't see the big deal about changing that it doesn't remove functionality like the other changes do.
and finally this did not deserve its own event they could have tacked it on to the iPhone event, 5 minutes would have done it. hey guys we have added a touch bar and a couple of usb c ports, made the battery heaps better, made the screen nicer, put better speakers in and gave it a speck bump and guess what its the same price. i would be racing to the apple store to buy one. instead i am holding on to my 2013 MBP for many years to come i think.
what are you doing to Steve's company Tim?.
USB-A ports are last generation, sure you use them at the moment, and you can still use them on the new Mac, just with a USB-A to USB-C adapter. The adapter is only needed until everyone moves on to USB-C technology which won't take long.
USB-C is capable of replacing the HDMI port so it makes sense the HDMI port isn't there either. Essentially you won't need any more cables for this, you just need to replace your HDMI-HDMI cable with a USB-C to HDMI cable.
The SD card reader has been removed because barely anyone uses it anymore. Most people have cameras now that can transfer through Wi-Fi, which is a lot easier than having to take the SD card out, put it in your Mac, transferring the photos, then putting the SD card back into your camera.
The headphone jack was removed from the iPhone because it can only deliver audio, it's an old port and needed to go. Using audio via the Lightning port or a USB-C port provides better audio fidelity and also the possibility of other features. Someone mentioned you could have headphones with a thermal sensor, for example, only possible when the headphones are plugged into a digital port. Eventually the headphone jack will be gone from the Mac too.
You haven't even tried the keyboard yet, give it a chance. When the new Macs are in store, try the keyboard out, then give us your opinion.
I agree with you on removing the glowing logo and MagSafe. I loved both of these things and it's a shame they've gone, but the rest of the changes do make sense to me, the future is having 1 type of port that can handle everything, and anything that can be done wirelessly might as well be done wirelessly.
the word future is the key hear. i agree the future is usb type c and that is why i think that they should have added them as well. but to take everything that makes it currently functional away and then tell me oh but you won't need it soon and hear is a bunch of dongles or go buy all new cables is just completely the wrong way to do it.
this would have been the right move for the next redesign not this one, its just too soon and this future that is usb c is just not ready yet. in 5 years absolutely maybe even 3 but not now.
usb A is absolutely everywhere and still the current standard. i agree in the future usb c will gradually be adopted but the future is not hear yet. and won't be for many years to come. they had the right idea but the wrong execution.
sd cards are not going anywhere and not everything is wireless yet the fact is people have thousands and tens of thousands of dollars invested in current technology that still depends on sd cards and usb A not to mention legacy equipment such as storage. i am flexible when it comes to HDMI as i was with ethernet but leave me at least one usb A port and my sd card reader so i can still function at least.
DONGLES ARE NOT THE FUTURE THEY ARE THE FAILURE!!!
Yes USB C on everything even the iPhone. Time to kill the Lightning Port.
Agreed!!

I agree.
Should have been done with the iPhone 7 but instead they killed the headphone jack and include lightning headphones. This is basically Apple saying their going to keep the lightning port on the iPhone and not replace it with USB-C. If they did that they would lose their licensing (MFi program) revenue for the manufacturers who make Made for Apple lightning cables.

You're completely unaware of how Apple pushes, and has pushed in the past, new standards. Apple has a cruel way of pushing new technology, but I can tell you one thing, it works. By forcing people to use new ports, manufacturers suddenly realize they need to start making USB-C stuff fast. Then there you have it, you've got USB-C accessories in a short amount of time. However, if Apple did what you said and keep USB-A on there because it's "still widely used", manufacturers would be like "Well, the USB-A is still there, we can delay the manufacturing of USB-C accessories until later", and it'd be an incredibly slow process getting USB-C stuff out there.
Although it doesn't look like it, Apple has done it the right way and they've done it like this in the past with great results. It's a "be cruel to be kind" situation, just hold tight and soon you won't need dongles anymore when the USB-C stuff comes along, which it will soon
Apple isn't making any push into the future. They are driving arrogance over their former mantra of simplicity and user experience.
If they really wanted to move into the future, there wouldn't be any ports at all. Everything can be done through wifi or Bluetooth streaming and although only in its initial stages, power can be sourced either inductively or completely wireless.
Apple is not trying to push forward, they proved that 100% by keeping the headphone jack. The inclusion of a USB a port, even a single one would be the right thing to do at this very early stage of tech conversion into the future. The peripherals required by anyone beyond an Instagram Pro like the bloggers on iMore will still be scarce in USB C for over a year.
This is Apple saying FU to user simplicity and functionality and saying buy dongles or suffer.

Saying that Apple doesn't want to move into the future just because they kept the headphone jack on the Mac is silly. Come on, you were hating Apple removing the headphone jack, now that they keep it on this product you still have something to complain about? As usual with people that hate Apple, Apple can do no right in their eyes, it's always a lose/lose situation.
Yes everything could be done wirelessly, but some things still need to be kept wired for speed. For example you may have created a very large backup on an external hard drive that you need to move to your Mac, this could take a lot longer through a wireless connection.
As for inductive charging, it's clear Apple doesn't support this as they haven't implemented it on their mobile devices either. I don't support inductive charging either, and calling it "wireless" charging is exactly the reason I don't support it, it's not wireless and in essence it limits you even more than wired charged for mobile devices, because as soon as you pick up your phone it will stop charging. To me (and probably Apple too) inductive charging is just a gimmick. When the technology for true wireless charging becomes available, where your device isn't touching anything and is just in the range of a charging station, that's when Apple will implement that kind of charging
That's why I included wireless charging separate from inductive. It exists. Patents are out there. And I am not complaining that the MBP still has the headphone Jack. What I am complaining about is the or spin that was put out saying that the decision was a move to wards the future. It wasn't and the MPB proves it. It was simply apple being arrogant.
Saying that wires need to stay because of data speed is also no different then everyone else saying headphone jacks need to stay because of superior sound quality. You said it was a non issue and people need to get over it and move forward. Same goes then for the need for wired data transfer speed. Get over it. You either are simply an apologist or you only have an opinion the mirrors Rene which in turn still makes you an apologist.

Having the headphone jack removed doesn't mean you can't used wired headphones. You use them with a Lightning/USB-C port so you still get superior audio quality. It is a non-issue.
I believe the new MacBook Pro (both 13 and 15) have the headphone jack. Look at the images on Apple's web site. Apologies if you are referring to something else.
They do, although cmdacos is trying to say that Apple do not agree the headphone jack is old simply because they left it in the latest Macs. It will go from the Macs eventually, Apple is just giving the Macs more time than they did with the iPhone
So how are you suppose to use the new lightning EarPods with the new MacBook since it doesn't have a lightning port to plug them into? I agree that USB-C is the future, but the fact is many devices recently, currently, and in the near future will still use legacy USB ports. For a computer that is called a "Pro" I would expect that I could plug in any current device without hr need of yet another dongle. SD cards are used for more than just transferring photos from a camera to a computer. On my 2013 MBP I have a microSD card plugged using an adapter that allows it to sit flush with the case and matches the material of the case. I have this card plugged in 24/7 and use it to add 128 GB of storage to my MBP. The removal of the SD card slot and the USB ports makes my cynical side believe this was all done to push users to buy Apple dongles and purchase a bigger HD than we would need to with options like an SD card. I am a diehard Apple fan but I am growing tired of them taking their customers for fools.

I think you're reading into this too much. The majority of MacBook Pro users don't use an SD card, you're a unique case unfortunately, that's why it was removed.
With the USB ports, it depends what you class as the "near future", but I think in a year's time most devices won't use any legacy USB ports anymore, it just wouldn't make sense, we have to move forward, not backwards
"Most people have cameras now that can transfer through Wi-Fi"
Most?!
touch screen on laptops sucks. just stop please stop this BS