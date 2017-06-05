Apple has finally put a little more spark in its mobile desktop line making them faster, lighter, and more efficient than anything Apple's ever done before.

Apple just announced an update to the MacBook line that is a big little update to the mobile desktop computer line. If you're in the market for a new laptop, this might be the one you need right here, right now. Here's everything you need to know about the new MacBook line.

What's so new about the MacBook line?

It's a small, but big update. Apple has updated it's entire line of mobile desktop computers with three major internal changes.

Kaby Lake graphics

Up to 50% faster on SSD.

Faster standard graphics on MacBook Pro 15-inch

How much will these new MacBooks cost?

Apple has kept the price the same across the board, except for one major price reduction — the MacBook Pro 13-inch.

MacBook - $1299

MacBook Pro 13-inch - $1299

MacBook Pro 13-inch (with Touch Bar) - $1799

MacBook Pro 15-inch (with Touch Bar) - $2399

When and where can I buy one?

The new line of MacBooks will be available starting today from Apple's online retail store.

