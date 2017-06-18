Best Hard Shell Cases for MacBook

What's the best hard shell case for MacBook?
The MacBook is a beautiful machine, whichever version you have, and there are a ton of accessories that can make your user experience awesome. There are also some accessories you should consider when it comes to protecting your MacBook. Hard shell cases are great for minimizing scratches, prevent cracks, and (glob forbid) providing some protection in the event of a drop.
Here are our favorite hard shell cases!
- Mosiso Soft Touch
- TopCase 2-in-1
- Se7enline Matte
- GMYLE print case
- UESWILL soft touch
- iPearl by mCover
Mosiso Soft Touch
Mosiso's hard shell case for MacBook is is a snap-on case that's soft to the touch, thanks to its rubberized exterior. This not only makes your MacBook easier to hold onto, but it adds a bit of shock absorption, should you bounce your MacBook off of something by accident.
Mosiso has cases to fit all recent MacBooks, and there are around 40 colors and patterns to choose from. If you want to protect your MacBook in style, go with Mosiso.
Make sure you select a case for the specific MacBook you have before checking out! Mosiso cases start around $11.
TopCase 2-in-1
TopCase's 2-in-1 is so-called because it's a hard shell case that comes with a hand keyboard cover. The case protects the outside of your MacBook from bumps and scratches, and the rubber keyboard cover keeps your keyboard clean and prevents dirt and food from getting in under the keys.
These cases are ultra slim and translucent and are available for all recent MacBooks. At around $14 and with 17 colors to choose from, you might as well grab a couple!
Just make sure you select the right MacBook model before checking out.
Se7enline Matte
With 15 color options, the Se7enline hard shell cases for MacBook are a great snap-on option if you're looking for protection for your MacBook but also want it to stand out in a crowd.
Each color is vibrant and bright (especially my favorite, rainbow!), and all the necessary ports are left open for easy access.
These cases are only available for 13-inch MacBooks, for about $24. Make sure you choose the right model before checking out.
GMYLE print case
GMYLE's cases are works of art and perfect if you like your MacBook to be as dazzling on the outside as it is in on the inside.
There are tons of patterns and colors to choose from (my favorites the Galaxy pattern), so you can defy any office or school mates to have the same cover as you.
They're available for all recent MacBooks, starting around $12, so make sure you pick out the right model before checking out.
UESWILL soft touch
UESWILL has over 30 color options to choose from with its hard shell cases (the Nebula pattern is SO cool!), so you can style your MacBook to suit your preferences.
This two-piece case easily snaps on the top and bottom of your MacBook and features slots on the bottom for ventilation, allowing your MacBook to stay cool when using it for long periods.
These cases are available for all recent MacBooks, starting around $11, so make sure you choose the right model before checking out!
iPearl by mCover
This is the perfect MacBook hard shell case if you're looking for something to raise your laptop a little bit. It's fitted with legs at the back that raise your MacBook in order to make screen viewing and typing a little more ergonmically friendly.
These cases come in nine colors and fit most models of MacBook. Just make sure you select the right one before checking out. Prices start around $12.
What's on your MacBook?
Are you using an awesome hard shell case we didn't mention? Sound off in the comments below!
Updated June 2017: Added the mCover iPearl, thanks to williamsbh76 for the tip! The rest are still the best hard shell cases available for MacBook.
Reader comments
Best Hard Shell Cases for MacBook
I got this in black:
http://www.amazon.com/Kuzy-13-inch-Rubberized-MacBook-VERSION/dp/B009DQJ...
for my 13 in. MBA. It is simple and inexpensive. Fits perfectly and thus far none of the snaps have broke. Which is a common issue with some others I guess.
I too went the Amazon route and found this: http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00EXUG8G8/?m1k=d_im&m2k=d_im&tag=imore...
It was $16 when I got it early this year - it's $19 currently - but either way it beats the heck out of $50 (or more!) for a piece of translucent plastic.
Most of those prices are manufacturer's suggest retail prices. You can routinely get them for much less from retailers online and IRL.
Since I use the aluminum Henge Dock for my rMBP 15", which I absolutely love the Henge Dock btw, a hard shell case it out of the question.. now the last option, the BookBook might be something.. but why not just pop it in a sleeve and save like $50-60?
Why not indeed. The BookBook is a nice option for someone looking to make a statement. I have one for my 15-inch RMBP and feel like a wizard every time I carry it.
The BookBook is kind of cheesy to me. Any suggestions for leather styles? Portfolio style.
Sent from the iMore App
No, not like that. There are plenty of designer slipcases in leather. But I don't know of any leather hard shell cases. Seems like a tricky engineering challenge for something as supple as leather is.
Vaja makes them. They are nice, but pricey.
Mach 3 Composites TAC-1 Carbon Fiber Case. 100% Real carbon fiber and completely hand made in the USA. Custom black alcantara interior with embroidery option.
Hold on to that Mach 3 carbon fiber case... I just saw where it has been discontinued and the manufacturer's web site is down. At $199 it certainly wasn't cheap... but from the pictures it is a beautiful case!
Have been using the Moshi from day one and really appreciate the quality. Its not a super hard case, but not exactly soft either. Not cheap at $35 from the authorized Apple reseller here in Atlanta. The bottom has four very substantial rubber feat that raise the MacBook Pro above my desk. Without question its a high quality case.
flashy stuff... (and some others hard on the eyes)
If u could come up with a psychedelic case, that would be really trippy..
iPearl: http://www.ipearl-inc.com/newweb/macbook.php. The case has small feet on the back to raise the device an inch or so. Doesn't sound like much but makes a difference for long periods of screen viewing.
Sent from the iMore App