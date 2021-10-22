Best answer: There are only two MacBook Pro (2021) colors: Silver and Space Gray. These colors are very similar, but it's possible to choose one over the other depending on your needs. And we do have a favorite.

How many scratches and scrapes will you accept?

If you drop your new MacBook Pro and it doesn't have a great case on it, you're going to have more to worry about than just a few scuffs, scratches, and scrapes. With that being said, even though Silver and Space Gray are thisclose to being the same color, there's enough of a difference for you to make an informed decision.

The 14-inch and second-generation MacBook Pro are wrapped in recycled aluminum that can withstand normal wear and tear. Silver, however, is better at hiding minor scratches and scrapes caused by sliding it around on a table. Space Gray, by contrast, is more likely to disguise dark scruffs.

Therefore, when choosing between the MacBook Pro (2021) colors, go with Silver if you want to hide small scratches and scrapes. Otherwise, select Space Gray.

Should you go light or dark?