Best answer: There are only two MacBook Pro (2021) colors: Silver and Space Gray. These colors are very similar, but it's possible to choose one over the other depending on your needs. And we do have a favorite.
How many scratches and scrapes will you accept?
If you drop your new MacBook Pro and it doesn't have a great case on it, you're going to have more to worry about than just a few scuffs, scratches, and scrapes. With that being said, even though Silver and Space Gray are thisclose to being the same color, there's enough of a difference for you to make an informed decision.
The 14-inch and second-generation MacBook Pro are wrapped in recycled aluminum that can withstand normal wear and tear. Silver, however, is better at hiding minor scratches and scrapes caused by sliding it around on a table. Space Gray, by contrast, is more likely to disguise dark scruffs.
Therefore, when choosing between the MacBook Pro (2021) colors, go with Silver if you want to hide small scratches and scrapes. Otherwise, select Space Gray.
Should you go light or dark?
From a purely aesthetic perspective, you might want to make your choice solely on whether you want light or dark casing. Historically, black is the color for most electronics. Though Space Gray is not pure black, it's the closest thing to it here. It's also the newer of Apple's two available color choices for the MacBook Pro.
Meanwhile, Silver is the closest thing to an iconic Apple color. It's the hue also found on many iPads and iPhones over the years. Therefore, if you'd like a classic look, go with Silver. Otherwise, Space Gray is for you.
14-inch or 16-inch?
Besides color, you'll need to decide whether to purchase a 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro. The 2021 models are nearly identical except for the display sizes, which officially run at 14.2- and 16.2-inches, respectively. Both include a Liquid Retina XDR display, an M1 Pro or M1 Max system-on-chip (SoC), and Touch ID, and much more.
