The butterfly switches on 12-inch MacBooks and TouchBar MacBooks Pro ushered in a new era of low-travel, super-stable keyboards — but how are they holding up?
The new-style keyboards found on 12-inch MacBook and, more recently, 13-inch and 15-inch MacBooks Pro are divisive. Some people prefer them. Some don't care one way or another. Some hate their clicking guts.
The difference is that the new keyboards use new butterfly switches that provide more stability but also tremendously less travel.
Personally, I like the new keyboards and, when I go back to the old ones, I find them mushy and wobbly. But that's just me. Plenty of people whose opinions I hold in the highest of regard detest the new keyboards, and that's not good for a product that, due to its single supplier, has to have the widest possible appeal.
Regardless of how you feel about them, they also have to work and be resilient enough to keep working for years.
That's the part that's most recently come to attention following an article by Casey Johnston, writing for The Outline:
"Maybe it's a piece of dust," the Genius had offered. The previous times I'd been to the Apple Store for the same computer with the same problem — a misbehaving keyboard — Geniuses had said to me these exact same nonchalant words, and I had been stunned into silence, the first time because it seemed so improbable to blame such a core problem on such a small thing, and the second time because I couldn't believe the first time I was hearing this line that it was not a fluke. But this time, the third time, I was ready. "Hold on," I said. "If a single piece of dust lays the whole computer out, don't you think that's kind of a problem?"
It also prompted this video by Jonathan Mann:
I've been using the butterfly-style keyboard since the 12-inch MacBook came out in March of 2015. I've since used it, counting review units, on 7 different MacBooks and MacBooks Pro. I've kept using them, full-time, through all manner of dust, dirt, and debris, and I've yet to have a single problem with any of them.
That's just my experience, though, and it has to be weighed against the many and varied experiences of others.
For now, if you have unresponsive or unusual feeling keys on your 12-inch MacBook or new MacBook Pro, Apple Support recommends cleaning them out with compressed air. That seems to have worked for some but not everyone.
If butterfly keys are more prone to dust ingress than previous keys or prove to have a higher failure rate, it'll have to be dealt with accordingly.
After all, they're the MacBooks everyone at Apple are using as well.
Reader comments
How reliable has your new MacBook or MacBook Pro keyboard been?
I'm about to take mine in for repair. The X & C keys are sticky. They still work though. It's not only dust. It's heat as well. I have the popping noise when running Flash in Chrome and gaming. I notice it the most when I'm gaming that keys get sticky but it's random Kays every time.
About a month ago, my 'B' key was acting up, either not working or would give me multiple characters. After a few days of messing around with it, I took an air can around the key and it's been working fine ever since. My MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is used as a second screen 99%, so I'm not constantly using the keyboard.
“I've been using the butterfly-style keyboard since the 14-inch MacBook came out in March of 2015. I've since used it, counting review units, on 7 different MacBooks and MacBooks Pro. I've kept using them, full-time, through all manner of dust, dirt, and debris, and I've yet to have a single problem with any of them.”
So... you've used 7 devices in two years... or roughly 4 months per device. That's a huge difference from the rest of us where a single device must last several years or more. So your usage is definitely not representative of the average user.
Most computers (and keyboards) work fantastically the first year or so. It's after that, as the keys and hardware begin to wear with repeated long-term use, that customers see hard wear reliability issues.
I've used one full time and used the others for testing for periods of several months at a time.
And, if as reports indicate, this issue is manifesting with 2017 MacBooks Pro, those have been on the market substantially less than a year.
As tempting as it may be, let's try not to focus on the author but on the issues, cool?
I have had the 2016 MacBook for one year. The space bar has had issues after the first months. I have also had issues with the paint coming off the keys. I brought it to Apple Store 4 months ago. They said they replaced the bottom piece of my computer but two months later I had the same problems (paint, space bar). I am bringing the MacBook in tomorrow for the same issues. I am sick of having to hit the spacebar several times. Sure, I clean the MacBook and spray the crap out of it with canned air but, this is crazy. I usually don't trust anything the apple store employees say because they don't have much experience. When someone tells me it is just dust and to get compressed air. I Iook at them like they are an *****. 2K for this MacBook and my productivity is lower cause of dust. BS!!! Love the portability of the MacBook but the keyboard, 1.3MHz M Processor and 8GB sucks!!!!! Have to flush my memory a dozen times a day with CleanMyMac. I am long-time Mac Guy from the first Apple II in 1979. COME ON APPLE.... my business suffers when you ship out this crap. UP YOUR GAME
Most "modern" laptop keyboards produced over the last five years or so have been mediocre in terms of reliability/longevity, in my experience. Some might start out all right, but get 'smushy' after less than half a year of medium-to-heavy typing. In contrast, the decade old ThinkPad R series I've been keeping around as a Linux distro-hopping/testing machine still has a keyboard that feels almost-new, which is pretty good considering how much vi-style work I still do on it. It wasn't even the most premium laptop available at the time I bought it. I personally think we lost something in the move to those chiclet/island stye keys. The new butterfly style keyboard on recent Mac laptops seems like a further regression.
I have the early 2016 MacBook and not had any problems with the keyboard. It took a little time (and I mean very little time) to get used to it but it works for me. I also use an older Apple keyboard on an iMac and do not seem to have any trouble going back and forth. I guess my hands just adjust to whatever keyboard I am using.
i've had my 2016 macbook pro 13" for almost a year now. sometimes a key gets stuck and won't go down, but compressed air has fixed it every time. sometimes one half of the keyboard (either left or right, it changes) will feel mushy for a while, but then it goes away. don't know if that's due to temperature, humidity, or what
but i haven't had any broken keys (yet? *knocks on wood*).
I recently picked up a new 2016 MacBook Pro with the butterfly keyboard. While not horrible, I'd like a bit more travel in the keys. I guess I'm just used to Dell and Logitech keyboards. No dust issue here but the case I bought also came with a clear keyboard cover and I'm using that, mainly because I hate the oil residue that your fingers leave on the keys.
This is what can happen when you make a product so asininely thin as to be nearly unuseable. More and more reports of wonky keyboards are cropping up these days sadly. Apple's obsession with thinness has once again come back to bite them in the ***.
No issues with the 2nd gen keyboard on my 15" MacBook Pro. I did have an original 12" MacBook before, and on that machine the 1st gen keyboard's spacebar got a little funny - one side depressed more than the other side - but it continued to register key presses without issue.
I have had to take my 2016 MBP in to get the "3" key replaced, and I find myself using compressed air more often than I should to fix under-performing keys. And I don't even use the laptop that much. I had a 2010 MacBook Pro that I used ALL THE TIME and ask me how many times I had to use compressed air to fix a stuck key? ZERO. This really is terrible design. I love Apple, but this is just bad. Thank god I have AppleCare, but even for those who don't, there needs to be a five year coverage program for free as this is just absurd.