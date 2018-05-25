April 30, 2018: 'Marzipan' isn't 'Marzipan', but it's coming 2019... as part of a new UI

John Gruber, writing for Daring Fireball:

There is indeed an active cross-platform UI project at Apple for iOS and MacOS. It may have been codenamed "Marzipan" at one point, but if so only in its earliest days.

I just assumed Marzipan was the name for one of the candidates for this project, but that Apple was going ahead with a different candidate. Apple often weighs different approaches, like using AppKit or WebKit for iOS before coming up with UIKit, or other languages or storage technologies before going all-in on Swift or APFS.

I don't have extensive details, but basically it sounds like a declarative control API.

It could be part of a bigger project that, to borrow John's HTML analogy, brings a little CSS to the table?

It's a 2019 thing, for MacOS 10.15 and iOS 13.1 I would set your expectations accordingly for this year's WWDC.

That's also when the new Home screen and interface design are currently scheduled to appear, which John doesn't think is a coincidence. And is probably not a coincidence.

Mark Gurman, on Twitter, claims this is part of separate projects being run by the Swift team.

Sounds like that's referring to a pair of separate projects (known alternately as "Amber," "Infrared" and "Ultraviolet") from the Swift team. Not the same as the iOS apps on Macs initiative. There are many moving pieces with a major multi-year, multi-step project like this. https://t.co/jXKa5vRTzi — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 1, 2018

February 12, 2018: Apple reportedly pulling a "Snow Leopard" on macOS 10.14

Snow Leopard, famously, was the version of OS X that focused less on new features and more on refining the existing features and core technologies. macOS High Sierra had much of the same focus as well. Still, given how many major achitectural changes Apple has rolled out (and in some cases, rolled back) over the last few years, it sounds like more refinements, not less, are in our future.

Mark Gurman writing for Bloomberg:

These features were delayed after Apple Inc. concluded it needed its own major upgrade in the way the company develops and introduces new products. Instead of keeping engineers on a relentless annual schedule and cramming features into a single update, Apple will start focusing on the next two years of updates for its iPhone and iPad operating system, according to people familiar with the change. The company will continue to update its software annually, but internally engineers will have more discretion to push back features that aren't as polished to the following year.

The same is, apparently, true for macOS where, for example, APFS still needs to roll out for Fusion drives, the new Windowing Server still needs to be fixed, etc.

December 20, 2017: Apple working on easier iOS to Mac app deployment, potentially for macOS 10.14

Right now, developers who make both iOS and macOS versions of their apps can't share much between them. And that makes developing and maintaining the Mac version more difficult than, say, the iPad version. Apple could be about to make that easier, though.

Mark Gurman, writing for Bloomberg:

Starting as early as next year, software developers will be able to design a single application that works with a touchscreen or mouse and trackpad depending on whether it's running on the iPhone and iPad operating system or on Mac hardware, according to people familiar with the matter. Apple currently plans to begin rolling out the change as part of next fall's major iOS and macOS updates, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss an internal matter. The secret project, codenamed "Marzipan," is one of the tentpole additions for next year's Apple software road map. Theoretically, the plan could be announced as early as the summer at the company's annual developers conference if the late 2018 release plan remains on track. Apple's plans are still fluid, the people said, so the implementation could change or the project could still be canceled.

