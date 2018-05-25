macOS 10.14 rumor roundup: What's next for Mac!

The next version of Apple's operating system for its Mac lineup is expected to carry the version number macOS 10.14. Here's everything that's swirling around about what might be in store for the next major update to macOS. May 25, 2018: Apple trademark filing points to possible names for macOS 10.14 A couple of trademark filings (via MacRumors) in the Philippines and Cambodia offer possibilities for the California landmark that Apple will choose as the name for the next version of macOS. All four names, Mojave, Sequoia, Sonoma, and Venture, were on Apple's application in the Philippines, while Mojave was the only name that appeared on the application in Cambodia. Personally, I'm partial to Mojave. Do you have a favorite of any of these four?

April 20, 2018: A dark mode might be coming to macOS 10.14 While macOS has had something of a dark mode since macOS 10.11 (mostly for the Menu Bar and Dock), a full dark mode has yet to appear. However, Guilherme Rambo, writing for 9to5Mac, has discovered references in WebKit's source code that indicate such a mode is coming to macOS. The code in question is designed to adapt WebKit's rendering of a website based on the effective appearance of the application. Appearances are the way through which macOS can change the look of UI components like buttons and lists based on assets provided by the system … Having the concept of a system appearance means Apple is working on a way to change the appearance of apps globally, although there are no direct references to a dark mode (for obvious reasons), but the most likely reason for the existence of an API like this is a dark mode. While only circumstantial evidence, it is still a fairly solid indicator that we might just see a dark mode for macOS in the near future.

When can I get macOS 10.14? If Apple keeps to its previous patterns, macOS 10.14 will be one of the centerpieces of the company's keynote at the 2018 World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC). Tim Cook will introduce Apple SVP of Software Engineering Craig Federighi, who will take us through what we can expect in the new Mac operating system. It's likely that the first developer beta for macOS 10.14 will be made available the same day as the presentation. As with the last few versions of macOS, a public beta should follow later in the summer. What about a release date? When will macOS 10.14 be official? While Apple has kept a fairly regular drumbeat of mid-September releases for iOS for the past several years, the company's macOS releases have been quite as reliable. That being said, it's likely that the next version of macOS will launch sometime in September or October, as it has since 2013. Here's the recent history of macOS releases: OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion: July 25, 2012

OS X 10.9 Mavericks: October 22, 2013

OS X 10.10 Yosemite: October 16, 2014

OS X 10.11 El Capitan: September 30, 2015

macOS 10.12 Sierra: September 20, 2016 Will there finally be a system-wide dark theme? A night mode or dark theme has been rumored for iOS for a while. Last year, in the ultimate troll, Apple released the dark theme for tvOS on Apple TV, but didn't ship it for iPhone or iPad. It's possible Apple is waiting to implement a more fully featured theming engine, which could work like CSS with a much better interface. Recent findings within the source code for WebKit (on which Apple's Safari browser is built) indicate that a dark mode for macOS could be possible.