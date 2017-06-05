So you've heard about Apple's newest update to the Mac operating system and want to know more. Well ... we put the 'more' in iMore!

Apple has just announced the upcoming launch of macOS 10.13 High Sierra, the newest version of its Mac operating system, which is supported on the Mac mini, iMac, Mac Pro, MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro. There are a few big features coming our way and lots of under-the-hood fixes as well. We have all the info you need about what it is and when it's coming right here.

What, why, when, and how to get macOS 10.13 High Sierra

What is macOS 10.13 High Sierra?

macOS High Sierra is Apple's newest version of the desktop operating system. This is its second version under the new nomenclature, macOS. Last year, Apple made the switch from OS X to macOS, much to our surprise (not really).

Why High Sierra?

High Sierra is technically a minor update to macOS Sierra, though the new features are pretty amazing. So the idea is that Apple went higher with its already great Sierra operating system.

When can I get my hands on it?

macOS 10.13 High Sierra is available for developers right now. The public beta will be available in late June as Apple ramps up for its traditional fall events, which usually mark the official launch of software. If you're not a developer, and don't want to risk testing the public beta, you'll be able to download it for free this fall.

If you plan on downloading the developer or public beta, be smart about it: If you only have a single Mac, make sure you create a partition to run beta software, or install on a secondary Mac you don't rely on for everyday use.

How do I upgrade to macOS 10.13 High Sierra?

Apple makes it really easy to upgrade to new versions of its operating system across all devices. If you're unsure how to get the latest software upgrade, we have you covered with a comprehensive guide.

How to upgrade your Mac software

My Mac is old, can I upgrade to macOS High Sierra?

The latest Mac operating system will run on the following devices:

iMac (Late 2009 & later)

MacBook Air (2010 or newer)

MacBook (Late 2009 or newer)

Mac mini (2010 or newer)

MacBook Pro (2010 or newer)

Mac Pro (2010 or newer)

Will there be any features that won't work on my older Mac that is listed as compatible with macOS High Sierra?

Similar to El Capitan and Sierra, if your Mac was built prior to 2012, you won't be able to take advantage of the Metal Graphics framework and many of the Continuity features, but the rest of macOS High Sierra should be just fine.

How much is this new software going to cost me?

Nothing! Apple stopped charging for software upgrades quite a few years back. macOS High Sierra is a free update for all iMac, Mac mini, and Mac laptop computers that are compatible.

OK, so what are the new features?

Since macOS High Sierra is sort of a half update, the features are more under-the-hood than anything you'll have to relearn. Here's what's coming.

I heard Safari is a little bit smarter. How will it make my web browsing better?

High Sierra adds a nice feature to Safari that will now block automatic autoplay from websites. So, if you're sneaking a peak at your favorite websites while at work, you won't be scrambling to mute your computer the next time a video pops up. Instead, Safari will block the automatic playback from any site.

Additionally, Safari uses intelligent learning to keep websites from tracking your browsing history. So, when you leave a website, trackers won't follow you wherever you go. Your privacy is kept private.

Did Apple make Mail any better?

It sure did. Mail now has better search with Spotlight. When you search for a particular communication, Spotlight will identify your top hits.

In macOS High Sierra, you can use split-view windows for composing mail.

What about Photos?

The Photos app has a few big changes to its organization, including a new view for recently imported photos that you can see chronologically. You can also filter your photos by such things as keyword, media types, dates, and more. Facial Recognition has been improved and when you update information for people you've identified with Facial Recognition, it'll sync across all of your devices. Photos also includes new editing tools, including Curve, Color, and syncing with third-party photo editing apps.

Is Apple finally switching to the AFS?

Yes! Apple has announced that it will be switching to the Apple File System (AFS), which improves speeds exponentially within your Mac. Seriously, you should see how fast you can duplicate video files.

Are we getting any special video support upgrades?

We sure are. Apple is switching from H264 to H265, which will provide 40 precent better graphics compression across the board. H265 support will be available on the new MacBook Pro.

I'm hoping for VR. Is my Mac going to support

Guess what? Yes! Apple is updating its graphics with a lot of new, better support, including an update to its Metal graphics API. Metal 2 has up to 10 times better draw call through. It also has a faster frame debugger, improved debugging search, and Windows server support for Metal 2. It also features machine learning.

Metal 2 will also support external graphics with a Metal developer kit and it will support VR app creation. Apple is working with Valve to bring Steam VR to Mac and Unreal Engine VR is also coming to Mac.

The bottom line

We'll keep this FAQ up-to-date as we discover more about macOS Sierra. Bookmark, save, and share it, and check back often for more.

Meanwhile, if you have any questions, ask away in the comments and we'll answer as best as we can!