This year's WWDC was chock-full of exciting software (and software-only) announcements, but for me, everything paled in comparison to one particular macOS reveal: When macOS Mojave ships, you'll be able to use Siri and the Home app to control your HomeKit-enabled accessories on the Mac. I have been asking for this for quite some time and I'm thrilled to see it become a reality.

So what can you expect from the Home app on macOS? Here's everything you need to know and everything we know (for now)!

What does the Home app look like on macOS?

If you've got an iPad nearby, unlock it, launch the Home app, turn the iPad to trigger landscape mode, and you've got a pretty good idea of what the Home app looks like on the Mac.