macOS High Sierra public beta is on its way and here's what you need to know about it!

Apple has released the public beta for the upcoming version of macOS High Sierra. That means you can register to try it out, enroll your Mac, download it, and start to experience what's coming this fall. It's a real beta, though. So you shouldn't put it on your primary Mac, and you should know how to downgrade back to macOS Sierra if you need to. That's where this guide comes in!

How to prepare your Mac for the macOS High Sierra public beta

Before you get started with the macOS High Sierra public beta, there are some ways you can prepare Mac — and yourself — to improve the overall experience.

How to install the macOS High Sierra public beta

Apple has been offering public betas for OS X for a couple of years now as a way for those interested in testing out the upcoming software on their Macs, and providing feedback. If that's you, you'll need to sign up, enroll your Mac, download macOS High Sierra, and install it. It's not an overly complicated process, but we're here to walk you through it and, if you need it, a place to get extra help.

macOS High Sierra first look

It may not be big on the outside, but it's got it where it counts. Mobile Nations Editor in Chief, Rene Ritchie, dug through all the complicated jargon and came out with his opinion of what macOS High Sierra means to Mac users.

macOS High Sierra: Everything you need to know!

macOS High Sierra won't ship until later this fall, but it's been shown off on the WWDC 2017 stage and it's in developer preview and public beta, so it's already gotten a lot of attention. That means you've gotten a lot of questions, and that means we're going to be providing a lot of answers!

How to send macOS High Sierra public beta feedback

Betas are for testing. Developer betas are for developers to test with, and they have Bug Reporter—colloquially known as "radar"—to handle any problems they may encounter. Non-developers on the public beta have Feedback Assistant. If you're running the macOS Sierra public beta, it's on your Mac and it's easy to use!

How to downgrade from macOS High Sierra to macOS Sierra

The macOS High Sierra public beta is a way to test the next generation of Mac software. If it turns out you don't enjoy the process, or would prefer to wait and try again later, you can go back to macOS Sierra. Downgrading is a simple process, but it's also a bit of a chore. Don't worry, though, we'll walk you through it!