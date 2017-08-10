How do you set up , administer, share files, speed up iCloud access, create a VPN server and create a messaging server on macOS Server? With our ultimate guide that's how!

Every computer running macOS has the potential to run powerful server capabilities with a simple, low-cost download from the App Store call macOS Server. Unleash the power of macOS Server on your Mac with the help of our ultimate guide!

How to download and install macOS Server

Whether it's for privacy, control, or to simplify the sharing of data in small to medium sized organizations, macOS Server lets you create secure and easily managed services for all your macOS or iOS devices.

How to download and install macOS Server

How to administer all of your Macs from a single device using macOS Server

If you're running a small home office or business and have multiple Macs on which one serves files, another manages email, and a third runs a calendar service, you can manage them all from a single Mac using macOS Server. Here's how!

How to administer all of your Macs from a single device using macOS Server

How to set up file sharing on macOS Server

Do you like the idea of saving files in the cloud but want the privacy of running your own file server? Apple's macOS Server makes it easy between your Macs, iOS devices, and PCs!

How to set up file sharing on macOS Server

Speed up app installs and iCloud access on your Apple devices

Do you have a lot of Apple hardware to maintain? Perhaps you are a small office that manages numerous similar Apple devices? You can speed up the updating of your Macs, the downloading of your apps, and access to your iCloud data while at the same time reducing your internet bandwidth usage by installing the macOS Server Caching Service!

Speed up app installs and iCloud access on your Apple devices

How to setup your own VPN with macOS Server

If you've decided you need a virtual private network (VPN) but you don't want to pay for a third-party VPN service, macOS Server can be a great alternative. It's built on the macOS you already know and love and lets you quickly and easily get your very own VPN up and running.

How to setup your own VPN with macOS Server

How to create your own private messages service with macOS Server

If you're in need of an instant messaging service that avoids giving up your private information and only costs a nominal fee, regardless of the number of users you need, the messages service on macOS server may fit your bill.

How to create your own private messages service with macOS Server

Any other questions about macOS Server?

If you have any questions or comments let us know!