Amazon's Prime Day has brought a ton of great discounts along with it, especially if you're interested in making 2018 the year you leave your cable provider. From discounted streaming sticks to smart TVs, there are a ton of deals going on right now that you simply will not want to miss out on.

One of the most affordable devices is Amazon's Fire TV Stick, which is down to $19.99 right now. It comes with the Alexa Voice Remote so you can search for media with your voice, and plugs right into the HDMI port on your TV. For an extra $15 you can treat yourself to the 4K version of the streaming stick. If you've already upgraded your TV or plan to in the near future, you'll want this one.

The Fire TV Cube is Amazon's newest hardware in this space, and it combines the best features of Amazon's Alexa and Fire TV into a single device. It definitely has a few flaws of its own, but as a whole, it offers a pretty good experience. You can combine the Fire TV hardware with other Amazon devices to help you save even more as well.

If you're in need of a new TV, you'll probably want to look at a Smart TV now. These basically have Amazon's Fire TV or Roku's OS built right in, which means you don't need any extra wires or dongles to access Hulu, Netflix, and more. Arguably the best TV deal right now is Toshiba's 50-inch 4K Fire TV, which is on sale for $289.99. This is its only price drop, and at this price, it's insanely hard to resist. You can grab the 43-inch version for $249.99 if you need something for a smaller space.

Prefer Roku's operating system over Amazon's Fire TV? If so, you'll want to check out the TCL 40-inch for $194.99 or the 49-inch for $299.99. TCL has become the go-to name brand for Roku TVs, and at these prices, you should see why for yourself. There are a few other TV deals worth checking out today, as well.

Of course, you'll need some media to play on your new gear, so be sure to check out all of our top entertainment deals that you can take advantage of right now.