With the latest Facebook update, you can set your cover photo to be your favorite 360-degree image — how cool is that?!

If you've ever taken a really awesome panorama shot and've thought, "Huh. That'd make a great cover photo!" only to have your dreams dashed by Facebook's silly rules, you'll be incredibly happy to hear that users can now go ahead and set a 360-degree image as their cover photo!

Facebook has been a big supporter of 360-degree photos and video, adding support for the immersive media formats early on Facebook itself. Now, the social tech company is adding support for capturing 360-degree photos right within the Facebook app itself.... This is the first ever update to format support Facebook has made for Cover Photos since its introduction. (Tech Crunch)

When can I assign a 360-degree photo as my cover image?

You can start as early as today. Facebook even lets you create a 360º panoramic image within the Facebook app!

Can I tag people in my 360-degree cover photo?

You can zoom and effortlessly tag friends in your 360º cover photo on both your Android and iOS devices. You can even upload your image from any source, not just your camera roll.

What do you think?

Will you be changing your cover photo to a 360-degree masterpiece? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!