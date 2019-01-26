LG's 720p PH30JG Wireless DLP Projector is on clearance at Best Buy currently for just $249.99. That saves you $200 off its regular price, though it seems to sell around $400 on average these days.

This tiny projector weighs just 17.28 ounces and is capable of displaying 1280 x 720 resolution with a 100,000:1 contrast ratio. Its bulb offers 250 lumens of brightness while its DLP image technology helps to provide clarity to your media. There's an HDMI port as well as an integrated 1W speaker, though using its built-in Bluetooth would allow you to connect to a better speaker you have at home. Its battery can last for up to four hours on a single charge.

See at Best Buy