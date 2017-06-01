Making the Mac multitouch. A bit.

What if Apple didn't add a full touch interface to the Mac but simply added touch navigation?

Unlike Microsoft, Apple had a successful touch-first operating system with iOS. Unlike Google, Apple had a successful mouse-and-keyboard-first operating system with macOS. Microsoft had no choice but to spend years in the desert — that desert being Windows 8 — to make Windows into a touch-friendly-ish operating system. Google pivoted rapidly into multitouch with Android and ChromeOS. Apple, though, had to make a choice.

Mac Touch vs. iPad Type

Like Windows, Apple could have spent years of engineering and design resources grafting multitouch onto macOS, churned through several awkward release cycles, and come out the other side with a version of the operating system with targets big enough to jab a finger at.

Alternatively, Apple could spend those years and resources making iOS even better, more capable, and more encompassing.

For years there have been rumors of MacBook and MacBook Air-style clamshells running on ARM and iOS and perhaps that was something Apple flirted with or is still flirting with. In 2015, though, Apple released iOS 9 with significant enhancements for iPad, and followed up with iPad Pro, which added a MacBook-sized screen, smart keyboard connector, and Apple Pencil.

Then 2016 came and went with but a 9.7-inch variant of the Pro and a Safari-specific variant of split-view to show for itself.

There are rumors — there are always rumors — that as soon as next week we might see iOS 11 with drag-and-drop and other long-requested features, as well as a new 10.5-inch version of iPad that'll truly be next generation. But it still won't and should never be a Mac.

The future can't fly if it's tethered to the past. iPad can't be iPad if it's constrained by the preconceptions of Mac.

So, what about the Mac?

Going touch-first native