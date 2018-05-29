Whether you're someone who's been paranoid about online corporations and media sharing your information from day one of signing up, or someone who's recently been drowning in all the Cambridge Analytica news over the last couple'o months, then you're probably familiar with the idea of your online information being bought and sold.

While it's scary for some to think about their personal information, online habits, and details about their life being sold off to the highest bidder, others were kind of concerned with the fact that they weren't seeing a dime of it:

Afterall, it is your dang information being sold, right?

Meet writer Oli Frost, who decided he would use Facebook's very own eport tool to gather his info and sell if off to the highest bidder on eBay.

And it kind of worked (for a little while, anyways).