Netflix. Hulu. Crackle. Amazon Prime Video. The list goes on an on, because the number of options for streaming services seems to be ever-increasing. Some of use just use Netflix, while others use a few services together in order to fully replace what they had with cable. Either way, it can be a lot of media to digest and you may end up missing out on some of your favorite programs because you were too busy watching something on a different service.

BitMar is basically your one-stop shop for all of your streaming services. It aggregates everything into one convenient interface so that you can see everything you're subscribed to, while potentially discovering new services that have more of what you love. Right now you can snag a lifetime Elite subscription for only $9.99 at iMore Digital Offers. With a regular retail price of $24.99, you save 60%.

BitMar allows you to instantly access millions of TV shows, movies, songs, games, and more, and it's all in one place — no need to jump from site to site or device to device. You can check out all of your favorites and you can jump between each service with ease so that you can watch what you want exactly how you want.

BitMar also lets you listen to a variety of music sources, like Spotify, SoundCloud, iHeartRadio, and more. You can also create and manage lists of your favorite movies and shows so that you never miss anything when it's made available. If you live the streaming life, then you'll definitely want to check out BitMar , and right now you can grab a lifetime Elite subscription for only $9.99.