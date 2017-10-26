If you've ever upgraded or switched phones before, you know how hard it can be to migrate all your data over. Or maybe you wish you could easily transfer files between your Mac or PC and any iOS device you own — without using iTunes.

Fortunately, there is a solution to these problems. Best of all, you can solve them with just one program — Imazing 2: Universal License for Mac & Windows!

iMazing calls itself the Swiss Army Knife of iPhone, iPad, and iPod management because it lets you manage your mobile data exactly how you wished you always could. You're able to easily browse and manage your backups, extract and even print out text message logs, and drag and drop songs onto your iPhone without using iTunes or jailbreaking your phone.

Just check out some of the great features iMazing can offer you!

Transfer files between any Mac, PC, and iOS device wirelessly or with USB.

Work with all app documents, data, & media.

Quickly update a new iPhone with your old data by copying everything or selecting the content to transfer.

Copy your music back and forth between iPhone, iPad, iPod, and your computer.

Export your pictures and videos without iCloud or iTunes.

Right now, this powerful data management program can be yours for only $19.99! Just use the coupon code SOFTWARE20 upon checkout and you'll save 20% on the listed price of $24.99.