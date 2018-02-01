Although a lot of Nintendo's 2017 was focused on the Switch, the company also kicked out some rock-solid iPhone mobile games throughout the year – including Fire Emblem Heroes , Super Mario Run , and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp . Following the success of these titles, Nintendo's confirmed that it's now working on Mario Kart Tour.

This marks the first time an official Mario Kart game will be available for smartphones, and as exciting as that is, there's a lot we still don't know.

The game will be released "in the fiscal year ending in March 2019", but that means we could see it drop as soon as this April or as late as 13 months from now. Gameplay will likely center around the same Mario Kart we know and love, but seeing as how it is a mobile game, don't be surprised if Nintendo adopts the free-to-play system with paid unlocks.

Furthermore, it'll be interesting to see what Mario Kart Tour does differently than Mario Kart 8 on the Switch. I get that a phone is more portable than Nintendo's latest console, but we're still talking about two (likely) similar games on handheld machines.

Since I know most of you are already excited about Mario Kart Tour, would you rather Nintendo stick to the traditional Mario Kart formula or try something new with the title?

