Best Answer: Frenzy Mode is a special mode that automatically activates only when you have three of the same item in your item slots. Since it happens automatically, you don't need to do anything special to trigger it. While Frenzy Mode is active, you become invincible and have unlimited use of that specific item for a limited time.
What is the advantage of Frenzy Mode?
The biggest reason to strive for Frenzy Mode is so you become invincible and have unlimited use of your item for a brief amount of time. Even though the time is short, it can help turn the tide of the race in your favor. You'll be invulnerable to all incoming item attacks from other racers, and you won't have to worry about running out of your item for that amount of time.
For example, if you end up with three Green Shell items, you'll be able to just keep tossing Green Shells all over the track, making it hard for other racers to avoid them, thus causing chaos (who doesn't love chaos?) and mayhem. If someone else tries to knock you down a notch or two in the rankings, then don't worry about it — you have a few moments with no care in the world.
Are there any other requirements for Frenzy Mode?
Aside from needing three of the same item in your item slots to activate, there is one other thing you need to know. Only certain characters can activate Frenzy Mode on specific tracks.
This may seem ridiculous at first, but it does encourage players to experiment and not just stick with their favorite driver all the time. You'll need to go through a bit of trial-and-error to figure out which driver can use Frenzy Mode on which track.
Not everyone will be a fan of that, but think about the great advantage you'll have on others with Frenzy Mode — it's definitely worth experimenting.
